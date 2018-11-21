Traffic light along Nevada Highway 160 construction

Temporary traffic lights are in place in the construction area along Nevada Highway 160 near Benedict Drive in the Mountain Springs community.

The light is a temporary fix to help Mountain Springs residents more safely pull out onto the highway, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said via email.

NDOT also slowed traffic down to 35 mph in that area, and a small portion of the barrier rail set along the north side of Highway 160 will also be removed to increase sight lengths, Illia said.

The temporary light uses sensors to trip and allow traffic to turn onto Highway 160.

“It has only a 30-second time cycle,” Illia said. “It won’t turn red for (Highway) 160 traffic unless someone is on Pinon Road and trying to turn. The lights will remain in place for about six months; they will be removed once the mainline highway widening is complete.”

NDOT also is also utilizing two trailer-mounted radar speed indicators that inform the traveling public of their speed. They will be used throughout the project. Also, the Nevada Highway Patrol will monitor the area, issuing speeding tickets when appropriate, during project construction.

“We are hopeful that these measures will keep the traveling public and our construction staff safe, while work takes place,” Illia added.

Separately, construction blasting along Highway 160 near Mountain Springs in Clark County is postponed through the Thanksgiving holiday. Construction blasting resumes at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 28, NDOT said this week. Travel delays up to two hours are possible, NDOT added.