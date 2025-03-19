Trained service dog in need of the perfect partner

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Mellow is adorable and friendly but perhaps more importantly, he's a fully trained service dog who is currently looking for his perfect match after his former owner had to give him up due to health issues.

Sweet, calm and loving, Mellow is a fully trained service dog who is currently looking for the perfect person to become his new partner.

Last year, Mellow graduated as a service dog following extensive training with his owner through The Sassy Trainer, a Pahrump-based business operated by veteran Tynia Dickson. As a canine behavioral specialist and certified service dog trainer, Dickson offers an array of training courses geared toward both regular pet owners - such as potty training and leash pulling - and those who could benefit from her Personally Trained Service Dog program.

Mellow and his former owner were two of her past clients, Dickson explained so when his owner’s health reached a point to where he could no longer keep Mellow, the man decided to give Mellow to Tynia to find another placement for him.

She isn’t planning to simply give Mellow to a new owner, however. There is a cost involved and Dickson is dedicated to ensuring Mellow goes to someone who truly needs his assistance so that the match will be beneficial for both dog and human.

“I am optimally looking for a veteran with PTSD and/or hearing loss but honestly, anybody with PTSD or hearing loss,” Dickson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The application fee is $25 and the purchase/training fee is $2,500, which includes lifetime training and assistance, but that fee can be reduced for veterans, with the use of grant funds.”

When it comes to hearing loss, service dogs are valuable in being able to alert their partner to sounds, thereby increasing safety and independence for the person. As to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, the effects of a service animal can be more wide ranging.

“PTSD dogs are specifically trained to instill a sense of confidence, safety and independence,” information from the University of Arizona School of Veterinary Medicine states. For veterans, this assistance can go even further.

“For example, a PTSD service dog may be trained to assist veterans by ‘watching’ their back in public, serving as a physical barrier between the veteran and approaching strangers, waking them up from nightmares and serving as a brace for balance,” the university details, while Psychiatry.org notes that service dogs can also help by applying pressure to alleviate anxiety and nudging to interrupt flashbacks.

“And the preference would be that Mellow would be their only dog,” Dickson continued. “Mellow is the kind of dog that is everybody’s best friend but, in a service dog situation, it’s better for people to not have multiple dogs that they have to divide their time with. It’s about the person’s ability to bond and spend time with him, that’s key.”

In addition, Dickson noted that whomever wishes to partner with Mellow will have to provide evidence of their need for a service animal. After these details have been handled, the individual will be required to take part in training as well.

“We have to have some indication from a doctor or therapist of the need. And of course, there has to be a desire on their part to commit to the training, which will take about a month or two,” Dickson remarked. “Anyone interested in becoming Mellow’s new partner can call me or text me and we can get that process started.”

Dickson can be reached at 513-417-1334.

For more information on Dickson’s programs and services visit TheSassyTrainer.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

