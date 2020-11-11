38°F
Travel Nevada awards grants with CARES funds

Staff Report
November 10, 2020 - 7:26 pm
 

A mural project in Pahrump’s Petrack Park was among the grant recipients as the Nevada Commission on Tourism on Wednesday, Nov. 4 approved $1.65 million in COVID-19 Rural Recovery Grants to Nevada tourism agencies and $44,921 in grant funding for a separate program, the Volunteer Impact Program.

Both grant programs were made possible through Coronavirus Relief Funds through the CARES Act, and both programs will be administered by the Nevada Division of Tourism.

In line with CRF guidelines, grants through both programs will help tourism agencies and organizations promote that they are safe and open for visitors.

A $15,000 grant was awarded to Cowboy Country, a regional tourism marketing organization in Northern Nevada, for digital billboards in Reno-Sparks to showcase that its towns and communities are practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce received $7,500 to run a commercial campaign on KLAS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, to promote the fact that the community’s businesses are working to keep guests safe and healthy.

A $19,000 award was granted to Nevada Silver Trails, a regional tourism marketing organization in south-central Nevada to execute a social media campaign that will feature destinations, attractions and events where practices are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Churchill Arts Council in Fallon received $16,650 to pay for still photography and long- and short-form videos that will demonstrate visitors enjoying the facility while practicing social distancing.

A $2,000 grant was given to the Carson City Symphony Association to promote and live-stream a holiday music concert. The Dec. 13 event will mark the organization’s first live performance event after a hiatus of several months.

The Volunteer Impact Program is a separate program administered by Travel Nevada and designed, in part, to support rural tourism destinations with infrastructure projects. CRF-funded grants through this program will fund capital projects that ensure social distancing and/or promote safety messaging. A total of $44,921 in grants was awarded to six agencies.

Among the approved projects are an $8,000 award to Pahrump for a mural project in the community’s Petrack Park that will feature “safe and open” messaging and a $6,000 grant to the Austin Historical Society to replace old signage at the Austin Museum. The updated signage will include “open and safe” messaging.

Funding for both grant programs was provided through the CARES Act, and both grant programs will comply with federal guidelines. Grant awardees in both programs will need to complete their projects before Dec. 30 to qualify for reimbursement.

