Travel Nevada contest open to fourth-graders

Getty Images The flag contest, which runs through Nov. 25, was designed for students in the fourth grade, the year in which the state’s social studies curriculum covers Nevada history.

Nevada fourth-graders can enter Travel Nevada’s Discover Your Nevada kids’ flag contest through Nov. 25.

Fourth-graders can get started by visiting the online contest website, DiscoverNVKids.org/flag-submission. Students can download a flag template and use it to design their own versions of the Nevada flag, expressing what they know about the state and why they love it. The winning design will not replace the current Nevada flag, but one lucky class will get to meet Gov. Steve Sisolak, virtually.

Discover Your Nevada is an in-state campaign encouraging Nevadans to travel within the state. Launched in September, the campaign includes a student component, DiscoverNVKids.org, that provides Nevada facts and history. The flag contest, which runs through Nov. 25, was designed for students in the fourth grade, the year in which the state’s social studies curriculum covers Nevada history. The contest provides an opportunity for fourth-graders to show what they’ve learned about Nevada in a pictorial format.

Travel Nevada plans to expand the DiscoverNVKids.org project to include other activities and games to encourage students to learn about and take pride in their state.

Nevadans also can visit DiscoverYourNevada.com for information on places to visit around the state.

For images of the DiscoverNVKids.org flag contest visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/travelnevada/albums/72157716818519248

The Nevada Division of Tourism is a division of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. More commonly known as Travel Nevada, the Nevada Division of Tourism is responsible for promoting and marketing Nevada as a travel destination to domestic and international travelers.

Travel Nevada is funded solely by a percentage of lodging tax paid by overnight guests throughout the state. For more, visit TravelNevada.biz.