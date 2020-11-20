55°F
Travel Nevada contest open to fourth-graders

Staff Report
November 19, 2020 - 4:08 pm
 
Getty Images The flag contest, which runs through Nov. 25, was designed for students in the fourth grade, the year in which the state’s social studies curriculum covers Nevada history.

Nevada fourth-graders can enter Travel Nevada’s Discover Your Nevada kids’ flag contest through Nov. 25.

Fourth-graders can get started by visiting the online contest website, DiscoverNVKids.org/flag-submission. Students can download a flag template and use it to design their own versions of the Nevada flag, expressing what they know about the state and why they love it. The winning design will not replace the current Nevada flag, but one lucky class will get to meet Gov. Steve Sisolak, virtually.

Discover Your Nevada is an in-state campaign encouraging Nevadans to travel within the state. Launched in September, the campaign includes a student component, DiscoverNVKids.org, that provides Nevada facts and history. The flag contest, which runs through Nov. 25, was designed for students in the fourth grade, the year in which the state’s social studies curriculum covers Nevada history. The contest provides an opportunity for fourth-graders to show what they’ve learned about Nevada in a pictorial format.

Travel Nevada plans to expand the DiscoverNVKids.org project to include other activities and games to encourage students to learn about and take pride in their state.

Nevadans also can visit DiscoverYourNevada.com for information on places to visit around the state.

For images of the DiscoverNVKids.org flag contest visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/travelnevada/albums/72157716818519248

The Nevada Division of Tourism is a division of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. More commonly known as Travel Nevada, the Nevada Division of Tourism is responsible for promoting and marketing Nevada as a travel destination to domestic and international travelers.

Travel Nevada is funded solely by a percentage of lodging tax paid by overnight guests throughout the state. For more, visit TravelNevada.biz.

Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.