Travel Nevada names international marketing manager

The Nevada Division of Tourism, commonly known as Travel Nevada, hired a new international marketing manager to oversee Travel Nevada’s efforts in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Juraj “George” Sojka, a resident of Stateline and a 10-year veteran in sales, marketing and management, was named to his new role at the end of 2019.

“The international market is crucial to Nevada’s tourism industry, and our international market managers play a vital role in bringing that business to the Silver State,” Christian Passink, Travel Nevada director of sales and industry partners, said. “George has the skills and experience to get the job done, and we are very happy to welcome him to the team.”

Sojka was formerly with Aramark Lake Tahoe/Lake Mead, with his most recent role being senior sales and marketing manager. The industry veteran oversaw lodging and dining and retail operations, along with a marina, wedding services and a winter snowmobile operations.

Sojka joined Travel Nevada on Dec. 23, 2019. He holds a Master of Arts in economics and management from the University of Prešov in Slovakia and is fluent in Slovak, Czech and Polish.

The Nevada Division of Tourism (Travel Nevada) is part of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Travel Nevada promotes and markets Nevada as a tourism destination for both domestic and international travelers.