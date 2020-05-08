94°F
Treasurer sponsors contest for aspiring college students

Staff Writer
May 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The state treasurer’s office has announced the Your College Future contest, providing Nevada families with an opportunity to win a $529 college saving account by sharing their college and career goals.

The contest is made possible by in-kind contributions from The SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, a Nevada-sponsored college savings program, and is part of the treasurer’s mission to help Nevada citizens plan, save and pay for post-secondary education.

“With students and families doing their part by staying home for Nevada, we and our partners want to thank them and provide a fun opportunity to think about and share their college and career dreams,” Treasurer Zach Conine said. “We want to hear from students on their future plans and encourage them to be creative in sharing – be it drawing, writing, acting or any other safe means – on social media for a chance to win.

“Especially in this challenging time, our office remains committed to helping Nevadans get financially ready for post-secondary education with the goal of setting our next generation up for success in their jobs and their communities.

Nevada residents can enter for a chance to win $529, directly deposited into an SSGA UPromise College Savings account. One winner will be selected and announced each week during the 20-week campaign. Nevada residents can enter the contest through social media by visiting @NevadaStateTreasurer on Instagram, @NVTreasurer on Twitter and @NevadaStateTreasurer on Facebook).

Nevada sponsors five 529 plans, also known as Qualified Tuition Programs, which provide a flexible education investment account to save and pay for higher education costs including tuition, books fees, and room and board.

SSGA Upromise 529 programs can be funded with as little as $15 per month and can be used for any accredited college or university, public or private, undergraduate or graduate. Visit www.Nevadas529.com for more information.

Thinkstock The United States Supreme Court building is in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court declines to lift Pennsylania shutdown
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to lift Pennsylvania’s coronavirus shutdown after a group of businesses requested that the court halt enforcement of coronavirus-related restrictions on nonessential businesses, according to U.S. News.

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal Thom Reilly, the newly appointed chancellor of the Ne ...
NSHE chancellor looks at reopening scenarios
Staff Writer

The Nevada System of Higher Education has begun planning to resume in-person classes for the 2020 fall semester and more limited in-person class offerings later this summer, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly wrote in a letter to his cabinet, the Council of Presidents, faculty senate chairs and student body presidents.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to tr ...
Family domestic dispute leads to shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man was transported to UMC Trauma by Mercy Air following a shooting which began as a domestic violence dispatch, just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

Senadora Catherine Cortez Masto. [Foto Cortesía]
Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Potential navigator/EEF and b ...
Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When brewed together Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena ...
In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno The University of Nevada, Reno, citing the safety an ...
UNR moves summer orientations online
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The president of Summit Restoration and Everest Construction ...
Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.