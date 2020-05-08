Treasurer sponsors contest for aspiring college students

The state treasurer’s office has announced the Your College Future contest, providing Nevada families with an opportunity to win a $529 college saving account by sharing their college and career goals.

Zach Conine, Nevada state treasurer Nevada residents can enter for a chance to win $529, directly deposited into an SSGA UPromise College Savings account. One winner will be selected and announced each week during the 20-week campaign.

The contest is made possible by in-kind contributions from The SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, a Nevada-sponsored college savings program, and is part of the treasurer’s mission to help Nevada citizens plan, save and pay for post-secondary education.

“With students and families doing their part by staying home for Nevada, we and our partners want to thank them and provide a fun opportunity to think about and share their college and career dreams,” Treasurer Zach Conine said. “We want to hear from students on their future plans and encourage them to be creative in sharing – be it drawing, writing, acting or any other safe means – on social media for a chance to win.

“Especially in this challenging time, our office remains committed to helping Nevadans get financially ready for post-secondary education with the goal of setting our next generation up for success in their jobs and their communities.

One winner will be selected and announced each week during the 20-week campaign. Nevada residents can enter the contest through social media by visiting @NevadaStateTreasurer on Instagram, @NVTreasurer on Twitter and @NevadaStateTreasurer on Facebook).

Nevada sponsors five 529 plans, also known as Qualified Tuition Programs, which provide a flexible education investment account to save and pay for higher education costs including tuition, books fees, and room and board.

SSGA Upromise 529 programs can be funded with as little as $15 per month and can be used for any accredited college or university, public or private, undergraduate or graduate. Visit www.Nevadas529.com for more information.