Trojan Park about to make its debut in Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of Pahrump Valley High School's National Honor Society create a 1 mile walking path at the new Trojan Park along East Wilson Road behind Starbucks. A grand opening ceremony for the site is scheduled for Saturday May 4th at 10 a.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School National Honor Society students Tenda Hogue, left Nicole Reilly, center and Antoinette Adduchio, strike an angelic pose while clearing debris at Trojan Park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taylor Williamson applies a waterproof stain to one of several benches along the walking path of Trojan Park. The benches were created by students in the school's woodshop class.

The town of Pahrump is now home to a brand new recreational destination.

A special grand opening for Trojan Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4.

Construction on Trojan Park, along East Wilson Road behind the new Starbucks, began in late fall of 2018, courtesy of Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society, so says social studies instructor and honor society adviser, Tricia Martin, who said teenagers in Pahrump have limited places for entertainment.

“As the National Honor Society adviser, we needed to do a yearly project for both in school and in the community,” she said. “We were told to go to the NyE Communities Coalition, Youth WERKS program, where some young men cleared a great deal of debris and outlined the paths. The land has been part of the Nye County School District since the 1970s.”

Teeing off

Those paths, Martin said, include a nine-hole disc golf park with two warm-up holes, a one-mile walking path, and an eventual access gate to Starbucks and Carl’s Jr.

“Disc golf players are very serious,” Martin noted. “They have seven or eight different discs which they use just like golf clubs. One is a driver, another is a putter just like regular golf. They are designed for short and long distances, and they select one or the other. There are tees for all nine holes and two for the practice holes.”

Martin also said many people appear to have much passion for the sport.

“We had numerous people stop by and want to walk around while we were working on the course,” she said. “They actually brought their discs with them hoping to play. I believe there is a good demographic here in Pahrump that will be very eager to use the park. You keep score just like you would in a regular golf match.”

More to come

Additionally, Martin said there are plans to expand the project in the not-too-distant future.

“It’s not a one-hit wonder kind of thing, but more like a long-term project where you accomplish something that benefits the community,” she said. “The vision is to have a place for all to play, walk, and soak in the beautiful mountain views. The National Honor Society members cleaned up all of the debris and trash. They also moved tons of surface gravel, put in the tees and organized the creation of park benches through the school’s wood shop class. This has been accomplished by fundraisers and just plain old hard work. Of course, the park still maintains its desert motif because we didn’t want to disturb that.”

Sponsorships available

Martin also said members of the local community can support Trojan Park by way of sponsorships along the course, which for now will have daytime 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. operational hours.

“If someone wants to sponsor a tee, they can do so by donating $150, where a plaque will be put by the tee post sponsored by that particular individual. It will also be permanent,” she said. “The money will be used to maintain the park. There is still work to be completed, so obviously there are ongoing expenses. The 31 students in the National Honor Society at Pahrump Valley High School are responsible for the upkeep of Trojan Park. They will regularly maintain the trash and make sure the walking paths are cleared of debris.”

An elite field

The original funding for Trojan Park began when members of the National Honor Society began selling Pahrump Valley High School car window decals last year.

The hope, Martin said, was to encourage other qualified students to join the ranks.

Once students have maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher, they are invited to apply.

“They will be accepted if the staff committee of the National Honor Society, made up of mostly the department heads, agrees that they met the requirements,” she said. “It is not just academics because you have to be someone who has gone out of their way to be part of the community and be a leader. I would also like the public to know that the National Honor Society is the premier honor society in America since 1921. It is based upon service, character, leadership, and academics.”

Those who wish to sponsor a tee or even a bench at Trojan Park can get additional information by contacting Martin’s email at pmartin@nyeschools.org

