64°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Trojans fall short to Clark 5-1

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans 3B/1B/P freshman Chris Nelson takes a swing against ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans 3B/1B/P freshman Chris Nelson takes a swing against Mater East Academy.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans INF sophomore Tony Whitney attempts to turn two agai ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans INF sophomore Tony Whitney attempts to turn two against Mater East Academy.
More Stories
Eric Coleman and Pahrump Valley Times staff
Don’t miss this year’s Progress Edition
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file The Easter Bunny joined in the 2024 Community Easter Pic ...
Hippity, hoppity, Easter’s on its way!
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services After four years the Pahrump Fire Dept. received its ne ...
Pahrump Fire Dept receives new engine truck
Travel Nevada Pahrump resident Paula Elefante, second from left, was honored and humbled to rec ...
Rural Roundup recognizes Pahrump’s Paula Elefante
By Johnathan Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 16, 2025 - 9:50 am
 

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans weren’t able to sneak past Clark High School in the team’s latest home non-conference game, where they lost to the Chargers, 5-1.

Entering the match-up the Trojans were riding a four-game winning streak, picking up four big conference wins to keep them in second place in the 3A Southern Mountain League at 4-0. The Trojans currently sit two games behind The Meadows for the top seed in the division.

Senior Andrew Zurn started the game on the mound for the Trojans (17-6-1, 4-0). The senior pitched five innings and struck out three before being relieved from the game. Vinny Whitney came in the game to clean up shop, hurling two clean innings. The junior gave up one hit and recorded a strikeout in his outing.

After the Chargers (11-10, were held scoreless in the top of the first inning, the Trojans’ only run would cross following a ground out from senior Aidyn Cratty that scored sophomore Tony Whitney.

Two scoreless innings later was all it took for Clark to excavate the game wide open in the fourth inning. The Chargers put up five runs against Zurn in the fifth inning, taking away from an otherwise stellar performance throughout the first four frames.

The Chargers were held scoreless for the last three innings, giving Pahrump a chance to claw back into the game. However, Clark would hold the Trojans scoreless for six straight innings after the first, a rarity for the Trojans this season.

Junior Vinny Whitney led the team in average on the day with a .667 batting average. The junior went 2-3 and reached base on a hit by pitch. Sophomore Tony Whitney was the lone player for the Trojans to round the bases and score.

Despite a non-ideal fourth inning, the Trojans still held a strong .935 fielding percentage. Despite committing two errors, eight of the ten players that saw the field had a fielding percentage of 1.000.

The Trojans close their season out with three two-game series against conference opponents. A home and away game against division-leading The Meadow School, Chaparral, and Boulder City.

The Trojans are boasting the second best record in the overall division 3A standings behind North Valley (15-5, 8-1) as they gear up to head into the playoffs once again.

Contact reporter Johnathan Harris at HARRIJ29@unlv.nevada.edu.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services After four years the Pahrump Fire Dept. received its ne ...
Pahrump Fire Dept receives new engine truck
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The engine is not only equipped to fight fires, but also performs basic vehicle extrication and can provide EMS care.

American Red Cross This month, the American Red Cross invites Southern Nevadans to take part in ...
American Red Cross in need of vital blood donations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Recent weather conditions has led to over 1,000 canceled blood drives, resulting in more than 30,000 uncollected blood donations.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

The Las Vegas Sun reports that our Nevada Congressman, Steven Horsford, was “exasperated” in a House Committee trade policy hearing.