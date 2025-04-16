Trojans fall short to Clark 5-1

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans weren’t able to sneak past Clark High School in the team’s latest home non-conference game, where they lost to the Chargers, 5-1.

Entering the match-up the Trojans were riding a four-game winning streak, picking up four big conference wins to keep them in second place in the 3A Southern Mountain League at 4-0. The Trojans currently sit two games behind The Meadows for the top seed in the division.

Senior Andrew Zurn started the game on the mound for the Trojans (17-6-1, 4-0). The senior pitched five innings and struck out three before being relieved from the game. Vinny Whitney came in the game to clean up shop, hurling two clean innings. The junior gave up one hit and recorded a strikeout in his outing.

After the Chargers (11-10, were held scoreless in the top of the first inning, the Trojans’ only run would cross following a ground out from senior Aidyn Cratty that scored sophomore Tony Whitney.

Two scoreless innings later was all it took for Clark to excavate the game wide open in the fourth inning. The Chargers put up five runs against Zurn in the fifth inning, taking away from an otherwise stellar performance throughout the first four frames.

The Chargers were held scoreless for the last three innings, giving Pahrump a chance to claw back into the game. However, Clark would hold the Trojans scoreless for six straight innings after the first, a rarity for the Trojans this season.

Junior Vinny Whitney led the team in average on the day with a .667 batting average. The junior went 2-3 and reached base on a hit by pitch. Sophomore Tony Whitney was the lone player for the Trojans to round the bases and score.

Despite a non-ideal fourth inning, the Trojans still held a strong .935 fielding percentage. Despite committing two errors, eight of the ten players that saw the field had a fielding percentage of 1.000.

The Trojans close their season out with three two-game series against conference opponents. A home and away game against division-leading The Meadow School, Chaparral, and Boulder City.

The Trojans are boasting the second best record in the overall division 3A standings behind North Valley (15-5, 8-1) as they gear up to head into the playoffs once again.

