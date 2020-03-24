Truck nearly tips over in mud bog

A Star Nursery truck nearly overturned on soft ground off the pavement along westbound Bell Vista Road just east of Barney Street, just before 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies shut down traffic in both directions along Bell Vista Avenue, just east of Barney Street after a large truck nearly tipped over after getting stuck in mud just before 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

A Star Nursery truck nearly overturned on soft ground off the pavement along westbound Bell Vista Road just east of Barney Street, just before 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Bell Vista in both directions was blocked off for several hours as crews worked to right the truck and tow it off.

The truck was said to have been leaking heavy amounts of diesel fuel due to its positioning on the shoulder of the road.

Thick wooden beams were placed underneath the railing of the truck to prevent the semi from completely toppling over on its starboard side.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the exact cause of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes