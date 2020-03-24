57°F
News

Truck nearly tips over in mud bog

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 24, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 

A Star Nursery truck nearly overturned on soft ground off the pavement along westbound Bell Vista Road just east of Barney Street, just before 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Bell Vista in both directions was blocked off for several hours as crews worked to right the truck and tow it off.

The truck was said to have been leaking heavy amounts of diesel fuel due to its positioning on the shoulder of the road.

Thick wooden beams were placed underneath the railing of the truck to prevent the semi from completely toppling over on its starboard side.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the exact cause of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Construction crews work on a cluster of ti ...
Area builder sees potential in tiny homes in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Builder Terry Fisher is betting big on tiny homes in Beatty, constructing a cluster of them on the corner of Highway 95 and McDonald.

Albertsons Grocery Store (Thinkstock)
Major chain stores hiring extra workers
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While Americans brace for the economic impact of COVID-19 related closures and resulting lost income, major outlet chains in the essential grocery and pharmacy categories offered some good news this week. Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreen’s and Family Dollar/Dollar Tree announced they would be hiring a combined nearly 265,000 workers nationwide to compensate for the demands placed upon them during the crisis (Kroger’s/Smith’s made no specific hiring announcement). In addition, employees who are already serving these companies during the pandemic are expected to receive one-time bonuses of between $150 and $500 each from their employers.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP dispatchers as of late, are fielding 911 c ...
NHP urges not to call 911 for road conditions
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) officials have a message for drivers traveling in the region: “Don’t call 911 for road conditions.”

Golden Casino Group
COVID-19 takes toll on Nevada hospitality jobs
Staff Report

The COVID-19 outbreak, and subsequent closure of Nevada’s gaming properties, has led to over 246,000 direct and indirect jobs related to the hotel and lodging industry, according to a recent report.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal "In 2020, people talk about “two Americas.” Duri ...
DEBRA SAUNDERS: Notes from my dining room table
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are two Americas — those of us who can shelter in place and and edgier America for whom isolation is an excessive hardship.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ethan Walker, who suggested to sheriff's deputies that he w ...
Man arrested on alleged under the influence charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man said to be living behind a business for roughly a week was taken into custody on allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Richard Brian/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Death Valley National Park remains open but s ...
Death Valley National Park closes many facilities, remains open
Staff Report

Death Valley National Park has limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection as the park moves to comply with Executive Order N-33-20 issues by the California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were c ...
DMV offices shut down statewide, 90-day extension issued
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has closed its offices statewide in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak. The DMV is one of a stream of shutdowns of government offices and private businesses in the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Attorney Carl M. Joerger literally is taking social distanci ...
Local attorney taking steps to avoid COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though fears and concerns of the COVID-19 virus have forced many local business operations to a grinding halt, the wheels of justice continue to roll for local attorney Carl M. Joerger.