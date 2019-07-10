Trucker ID’d in Nevada crash along rural highway near Tonopah

The trucker killed in a two-truck crash near Tonopah was identified this week as a 53-year-old California man.

Dario Baez of Madera was pronounced dead at the scene, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The preliminary investigation shows that a red 2010 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling east on Highway 6 approaching Mineral County mile marker 4, in the single eastbound travel lane, the NHP said.

“For an unknown reason, the commercial vehicle left the roadway, re-entered the roadway, and overturned. The commercial vehicle came to rest across all travel lanes on its right side.”

About three minutes later, the NHP said, a red 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6, approaching the overturned Volvo tractor-trailer.

“The Peterbilt struck the Volvo (truck), splitting the Volvo in two,” the NHP said.

Baez was the driver of the Peterbilt, the NHP said.

His was the only name released.

“Traffic was re-routed to the outside shoulder until all travel lanes were reopened at 2:50 p.m.

The NHP said it is seeking additional witnesses to this crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us

Reference NHP Case #190700180.