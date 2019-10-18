Trump supporters take a stand in Pahrump
The intersection of Nevada Highway 160 and Crawford Way in the heart of town was the setting for a rally in support of President Donald Trump early Wednesday afternoon.
Several dozen supporters carrying banners, flags and signs decrying the current U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry were met with blaring horns as motorists passed through the intersection, many of which appeared to support the group’s message.
There were also a few gestures by some motorists, involving a certain appendage on one’s hand.
Organizer speaks
Nevada District 36 Assemblyman Greg Hafen II was present at the rally.
Hafen, who was recently named as the Rural Chairman for Trump’s re-election campaign for the entire state of Nevada, spoke about the gathering, where several supporters were actually strapped with firearms.
“This is a stop the impeachment rally,” Hafen said. “We feel that what the Democrats are doing is not the right process. It’s never been done before. They are not taking it to a vote of the entire House, and we want to send a message that here in rural Nevada, we support our president, we support the process, and what they are doing is not right.
“We have a lot of support out here today. It’s absolutely exciting to see how many people are out here to support our president.”
Hunting for the truth
When queried about the origins of Trump’s impeachment inquiry, and whether any American is above the law, Hafen appeared to deflect the question onto a different topic of discussion.
“I think the bigger question is what Hunter Biden did and I think we need to get to the bottom of what actually happened there,” he said. “I think our president went to look to find out what the truth is and what actually happened and that’s actually his job to do. We are all here to stand with our president.”
Difference of opinion
Though Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, admitted on national television that he asked Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter for political purposes, Hafen disagreed.
“He didn’t go looking to dig up dirt on Biden,” Hafen said. “He asked to find out what Hunter Biden did. Hunter Biden is not running and we need to get to the bottom of what Hunter Biden did. Or didn’t do. If he’s innocent, he should have his name cleared.”
Calling Wednesday’s event a grassroots to show support to our president, Hafen said there are other similar rallies scheduled across the Silver State, including Boulder City and Carson City.
“I was just told that there might be something going on in Washington D.C. as well,” he also said.
