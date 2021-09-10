78°F
TSA finds problems processing new-look Nevada driver’s licenses

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 9, 2021 - 11:34 pm
 
The new driver’s license design from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Courtesy: Nevada DMV)
Courtesy: Nevada DMV The new driver’s license design from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

Although the new-look Nevada driver’s license is appealing, it is causing issues with travelers trying to get through security checkpoints at airports.

Transportation Security Administration officers are encountering difficulties when attempting to scan the recently updated licenses, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website.

A disclaimer at the top of the DMV’s new license design page notes the issue, but maintains the design conforms to national driver’s license standards.

“We are working with the TSA and will update the public when the issue is resolved,” the DMV disclaimer reads. “Allow yourself extra time to complete airport security screening.”

DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said updated bar codes on the back of the IDs are causing the issue.

“The bar code changed slightly and the TSA’s “CAT” (Credential Authentication Technology) system has not been updated for it yet,” Malone said.

TSA spokeswoman Lorie Danker said agents are able to screen those with new Nevada licenses through security checkpoints, despite the noted issue.

Malone noted that process entails a manual inspection if the CAT system doesn’t recognize the license.

“Nevadans with a valid government-issued ID will be screened through the security checkpoint and be allowed to travel,” Malone said.

In July, the DMV began rolling out the revamped licenses to motorists in the state, marking the first full makeover of the cards since 2008.

The new design features enhanced security features including laser-engraved ghost image repeated from the cardholder’s photograph and laser etching of the owner’s initials and year of birth above their main photo.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

