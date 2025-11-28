Turkey Trot see small turnout but big enthusiasm

Nye County Bikers Against Bullying gave a big shout out of thanks to Wild Side Tavern for its willingness to allow the club to hold its Turkey Trot Poker Run at the venue this past weekend. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Along with raising funds to support the Nye County Students in Transition Program, the Bikers Against Bullying Turkey Trot helped generate donations of backpacks and bags for local students experiencing homelessness, along with hygiene products. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County School District staffers Karen Holley and Karen Suriano-Mertz were on hand at the Bikers Against Bullying Turkey Trot, an event aimed at raising funds to support the school district's Students in Transition program for those qualified by law as homeless. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

This past Saturday, Wild Side Tavern was abuzz with the sound of motorcycles as Nye County Bikers Against Bullying hosted its Turkey Trot Poker Run, a first-time fundraiser geared toward supporting a critical program for homeless youth.

At the center of the event was the Nye County School District’s Students in Transition Program, which focuses on assisting students who do not have permanent, stable housing with what they need to succeed in their academic pursuits. Throughout the 2024-2025 school term, more than 300 students in Nye County were identified as homeless and as Bikers Against Bullying is devoted to the welfare of children, the club was thrilled to do what it could to help.

The Turkey Trot revved into action around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, with poker run participants heading over to Wild Side to register. In addition to the $25 per rider and $15 per passenger price, the club asked that participants also bring in backpacks or bags and hygiene products, with all of the money raised set to benefit the Students in Transition Program’s scholarship award.

“We didn’t want to do a huge route, because it’s just a trot. It’s about a 70-mile run,” Bikers Against Bullying co-founder Cookie told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We have Living Free Café, Caffe Chilli, Death Valley Marketplace and the Crow Bar Café in Shoshone on the route, which ends here at Wild Side. We’ll have music, lunch and raffles, which Karen, with the homeless students program, did a great job on.”

Karen Suriano-Mertz heads up the Nye County Students in Transition Program and she was at the event, too. She explained that the count of homeless students begins anew with each school year and thus far, around 125 students throughout the county have been identified.

“The McKinney-Vento definition is a little different than what people might think of as homelessness,” Suriano-Mertz added, referring to the federal legislation that created the Students in Transition Program. “The definition is any student who doesn’t have a fixed, regular and adequate home. So, we’ve worked with families who are living in cars, we just had a grandmother and her two grandkids move out of a tent into a fifth-wheel, which is a little better but still not adequate. And a lot of high schoolers are couch surfing. But most of our families are what we call ‘doubled up’, they are staying with other people and it’s just a very temporary situation.”

Each situation is unique and requires a different approach but that is precisely what Suriano-Mertz and the program work to do.

“We help provide basic needs, such as clothing, shoes, hygiene and household items, and school supplies, just to name a few,” Suriano-Mertz detailed. “For our high school students, we help with post-secondary and career planning, offering a $2,000 scholarship to one graduating high school senior when funding is available, as well as providing a cap, gown and yearbook. We also connect them to jobs and social service agencies. We do have several “unaccompanied homeless youth” who are navigating life on their own and need a lot of support and what we call ‘wrap-around services’.”

Suriano-Mertz said grant funding is the primary funding mechanism for the program but, there are still needs that go unmet by these funds. That’s why events like the Bikers Against Bullying Turkey Trot are so important, as they help infuse additional dollars into the program that can then be used to help fill gaps.

Cookie reported that the Turkey Trot brought in $650 and the club itself will be adding $350 to that amount, bringing the total donation for the Students in Transition’s scholarship award to $1,000.

“I think the fundraiser was a success. Bikers Against Bullying said the turnout was low, but it was exciting to meet many community members and even those outside of our community, and to see the support for our students,” Suriano-Mertz said afterward. “I had the privilege of meeting several people who want to help support the program and that networking is invaluable. Everyone was so kind - it was a great day! A huge shout-out goes to Bikers Against Bullying. What an incredible feat to put on such an event. And thank you to Wild Side Tavern for providing the venue and all the businesses and clubs who participated.”

For more information on Nye County Bikers Against Bullying, contact Cookie at at 702-236-2972 or Cookie@protectors2021.org or visit the club’s Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Cheers to the sponsors and donors who helped make it happen

Bikers Against Bullying and Karen Suriano-Mertz with the Nye County Students in Transition Program offer their gratitude for the following for their support of the Turkey Trot Poker Run:

■ Big 5

■ Hair FX Salon

■ Our Place

■ Shelly Belly NY Bagels

■ Simply Divine Hair and Nail Salon

■ Spring Mountain Motorsports

■ The Wine Down

■ Pahrump Disability Outreach Program

■ The Home Depot

■ Legal Ride

■ Pahrump Valley Roasters

■ Death Valley Marketplace

■ Living Free Café

■ Crow Bar Café

■ Wild Side Tavern