Two flown to UMC after U.S. Highway 95 crash

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with Mercy Air crews, maintained a very busy schedule as both agencies received numerous service calls in recent days.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A motorcyclist was transported via Mercy Air to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas after a collision along Highway 95, near mile marker 18 on Wednesday afternoon September 12. As crews were working to clear the scene, a second collision occurred a short distance away, where a second Mercy Air unit was summoned to the scene. All told, a total three individuals were hospitalized.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A motorcycle rider was transported to Desert View Hospital after crashing his bike along Highway 160, just south of Wilson Road on Friday afternoon September 14. Both north and southbound traffic was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Though Desert View Hospital was a short distance away, a motorcyclist sustained injuries requiring a emergency Mercy Air flight to UMC in Las Vegas, just before 2 p.m. on Friday September 14, at the intersection of Wilson Road and Lola Lane. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were first summoned to a motorcycle crash on Highway 95 at mile marker 18 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, when a second collision occurred a short distance away just before 2 p.m.

“The initial report was a motorcyclist was down and CPR was in progress,” Lewis said.

“As a precautionary measure, we added a mutual aid medic to respond on that call as well. Upon arrival, we found the motorcycle accident as reported, but there was no CPR in progress. Mercy Air was brought in for that patient, who was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

Secondary collision / vehicle fire

As emergency crews were still working to clear the scene of the motorcycle crash, Lewis said crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision, along the same stretch of highway, involving a medic vehicle from Mercury, roughly five miles north of Highway 95.

“One of the medic units from Mercury was struck by a vehicle entering the scene, where one person was mechanically entrapped.” Lewis said.

“There were a total of three patients, and an additional Mercy Air unit was brought to the scene as the extrication was completed. The motorcyclist, as well as the entrapped occupant, were transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. It is unknown how the accident occurred, as it is under investigation.”

Earlier in the day local fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on the 900 block of Buol Road.

“Upon arrival, crews found a well-involved pickup truck next to exposure structures,” Lewis said. “Crews extinguished the fire without incident and there was no extension to the exposures. The cause of that fire is under investigation.”

On Friday, Sept. 14, fire crews were dispatched to Highway 160, just south of Wilson Road, just after 2:30 p.m., to a motorcycle crash where upon arrival, crews found the rider on the ground and subsequently transported the individual to Desert View Hospital.

Early morning hit and run

On Sunday, Sept. 16, fire crews were summoned to the area of Gamebird Road and Unicorn Street for an unknown medical emergency, just after 4 a.m.

“As we were responding, we were notified it was a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident with serious injuries,” Lewis said.

“Upon arrival, we found a bicyclist on the roadway with the bicycle severed in two pieces. Apparently, this was a hit-and-run accident, which remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. A landing zone was established on Gamebird Road, and patient care was transferred to Mercy Air crews. That patient was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

Later in the day, just before 2 p.m., crews were dispatched to an injury motor vehicle accident in the area of Wilson Road and Lola Lane.

“Upon arrival, crews found the accident involving a motorcycle, with the rider sustaining injuries consistent with a Mercy Air flight to UMC Trauma.” Lewis said. “Patient care was subsequently transferred to Mercy Air crews and that patient was flown into Las Vegas.”