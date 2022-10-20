Two green card holders in Nye County were wrongly issued mail-in ballots. Here’s how it may have happened.

While there’s no evidence of election fraud, the errors underscore pitfalls for how officials determine and verify the eligibility of new voters.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times A letter sent by the Nye County clerk confirming that Allan Cook had been registered to vote in local elections, even though he is ineligible as a Canadian citizen.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times Allan Cook, 77, is a U.S. green card holder who has permanently resided in Pahrump since before 1990, but who still maintains his Canadian citizenship. Despite being ineligible to participate in U.S. elections, he was somehow issued a Nevada voter ID card and sent a mail-in ballot after being wrongfully registered as a voter.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times Allan Cook submitted a sworn affidavit to the county clerk on Oct. 10, which asked that he be removed from county voter rolls because he's ineligible to vote. In it, Cook outlines an error that caused him to receive a mail-in ballot.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times Even after Allan Cook informed officials that he had been registered to vote through a systematic error, he was still issued a mail-in ballot inviting him to cast votes ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Cook insists he will not be voting and never planned to because he is a Canadian citizen.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo Polling station in Nye County as seen in the November 2016 general election.

A 77-year-old man who renewed his license at the Pahrump Department of Motor Vehicles in August claims he was mistakenly registered to vote and ultimately received a mail-in ballot to cast votes in Nye County’s upcoming general election, even though he reportedly informed local officials that he is a Canadian citizen and ineligible to participate in U.S. elections.

It’s the second confirmed case of an ineligible voter being registered in Nye County, according to interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, who told the Pahrump Valley Times on Wednesday that another person self-reported the error and was removed from the rolls before they could cast an illegal vote. That person is believed to be a Japan national who is also a U.S. green-card holder but not a citizen.

While such cases are not believed to be widespread — and there has been no evidence of election fraud — these errors underscore the pitfalls in our election system for how officials determine and verify the eligibility of new voters. The cases here also come at a time when a growing number in Nye County distrust the democratic process and are denying the accuracy and legitimacy of election results.

“I have concerns because these were self-reported,” Kampf said of the two who came forward about their wrongful registrations. “However, if this occurs the voter may not want to come forward if they are concerned about their green card status.”

That’s true for Allan Cook, the Canadian who has lived in Nye County as a permanent resident since before 1990. Cook, who lawfully owned and operated an ice company in Pahrump for years but has always maintained his foreign citizenship, said he initially hesitated to draw attention to the mistake because he didn’t want to jeopardize his permanent resident status in the U.S.

Although Cook declined to be photographed for this story, the Pahrump Valley Times authenticated the man’s claims after we met him in person and he produced his U.S.-issued green card, the Nevada voter ID card that was issued in his name, the mail-in ballot he received for the races in his local precinct, as well as the letter sent to him from the county clerk’s office that confirms his registration as a nonpartisan voter in Nye County.

Cook also produced a copy of a sworn affidavit that he submitted to the county clerk, in which he asked local election officials to remove him from the voter roll after self-declaring he is not – and never has been — eligible to vote in the U.S..

Kampf confirmed that Cook was somehow registered as a Nye County voter earlier this summer and that he also received a ballot in error, although it’s unclear how that happened or what steps were taken to prevent the mistake.

“I cannot stop the DMV and who they register,” Kampf said. “If the DMV registers someone, we have to consider them without evidence to the contrary.”

Kampf says the DMV is responsible for checking legal documents to ensure registrants are eligible to vote. Those authenticating documents can include passports, Social Security cards, birth certificates, state-issued ID cards and licenses and utility bills, among others.

“We confirm addresses, and if correct, the voter is accepted,” Kampf said, of how the clerk’s office handles the registration of new voters that originate from external sources, such as the DMV.

When new voter applications are received at the clerk’s office, Kampf says workers check birth dates to ensure that applicants are at least 18 by Election Day. They also check for duplicates so no voter appears on rolls more than once.

“The state of Nevada confirms all additional information on the application,” Kampf said, noting an additional check-and-balance in the process.

Since the mistakes were discovered, there’s been finger-pointing for who is responsible.

DMV workers say they collect and forward information obtained in applications from prospective voters to the county clerk’s office, which ultimately completes and verifies the registration process before adding registrants to the voter rolls.

“I am frustrated with the DMV registration process in general,” Kampf said.“Since this process was implemented, we need to send follow-up letters to all voters who did not select a political party. We find many where a party affiliation was not selected by the registrant, but the voter did not intend that outcome.”

While Kampf said the Japan national who was incorrectly registered has since been removed from the rolls, Cook says he was told that “nothing can be done this year” to rectify the error in his registration.

HOW IT LIKELY HAPPENED

Cook said he believes a persistent worker at the motor vehicle bureau in Pahrump erroneously registered him to vote when he was there in August to renew his driver’s license, even though Cook reportedly showed the worker his permanent resident card and told him that he was ineligible to cast a ballot because he is Canadian.

“The worker said, ‘You want to vote don’t you?’” Cook recalled. “And I just said, ‘Mark that off because I can’t vote.’”

But somehow, he was registered in the system anyway.

Clara Cook, a U.S. citizen who has been married to Allan for years, said they informed the county clerk about the error in mid-September after her husband received notification that he’d been registered and later was sent a sample ballot in the mail ahead of the upcoming election.

The clerk made copies of the documents, she said, and told the Cooks that he’d follow up with the secretary of state’s office to report the incident. Allan also submitted a request in writing to the county clerk to be permanently purged from voter rolls.

“We thought everything was taken care of,” Clara said. “But next thing we know, he gets his voter card in the mail.”

Days after that, Allan received his official mail-in ballot, which invited him to mark his selections and return them before the deadline on Nov. 8 to be counted in more than a dozen national, state and local races.

“He was forced to register, in my opinion,” Clara said.

Allan doesn’t plan to vote – and said he never did – but the Cooks fear there could be similar cases of ineligible voters receiving mail-in ballots in Nye County and all across the country who fraudulently vote in numbers large enough to influence elections.

“I’m just tired of being told there are no illegal voters in Nevada,” Clara said. “When Trump said there was fraud, I agreed with him.”

Kampf, who has expressed his own doubts over the results of the 2020 general election, will be in charge of overseeing local elections in next month’s Nye County elections. He also remains the GOP candidate in the race against a nonpartisan challenger.

This election is the first time in the age of modern voting technology that Nye County will exclusively rely on paper ballots for both mail-in votes and those cast in-person at the polls. County commissioners pushed for the voting changes in March, saying they’d help ensure accuracy and transparency in the democratic voting process. There will also be a hand count of all votes conducted by citizen volunteers representing all political parties and non-partisan voters.

ELECTION FRAUD

Following the 2020 election, the Nevada attorney general filed two counts of voter fraud against a 55-year-old Las Vegas man who allegedly voted twice – including once in his dead wife’s name.

The Republican pleaded guilty to voting with another person’s name and voting more than once in the same election – both of which are felonies that carried a possible prison term of up to four years, as well as a fine of $5,000.

Under the terms of his plea deal, the man was sentenced to a one-year term of informal probation. If he stays out of trouble, he will be permitted to withdraw his felony plea and enter a plea of guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Voting More Than Once at Same Election, a gross misdemeanor. He will be required to pay a $2,000 fine.

The defendant is set to return to court for a follow-up hearing next month.

“Though rare, voter fraud can undercut trust in our election system,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford in a statement after announcing the voter fraud charges in November of last year. “This particular case of voter fraud was particularly egregious because the offender continually spread inaccurate information about our elections despite being the source of fraud himself.”

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington D.C.-based think tank that tracks voter fraud across the country, has documented eight convictions for election irregularities in Nevada since 2011.

REPEAT EXPERIENCE

Clara Cook said it’s not the first time she’s encountered potential voting fraud.

Her former husband received a ballot years ago, she said, although he was ineligible to vote because he was a convicted felon.

Clara said she turned him in to election officials to prevent him from casting a vote because she takes voting seriously.

She’s voted in every election since turning 18, but said it’s time to overhaul how our elections operate.

“There needs to be a change in the system,” she said, adding that she’ll take all measures she can to ensure the error with her husband’s voting registration is resolved.

“I want to follow this as far as I can.” she said, adding that she’s even considered calling former president Donald Trump, who has infamously contested election results, to fight this battle if she has to.

Contact editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com. Contact reporter Faye Burdzinski at fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.