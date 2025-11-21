Two-plus inches of rain dumped on Pahrump – PHOTOS

Roadrunner Road at the north end of Pahrump never fares well in a storm and the rains that deluged Pahrump on Monday and Tuesday caused the road to be shut down until Wednesday. (Nye County Public Works)

North Linda Street is another local road that was temporarily closed to traffic due to the rainstorms that dumped more than two inches of rain on the valley in a two-day period. (Nye County Public Works)

Cosmic Place was one of several area streets reported to have experienced flooding and driveway washouts as a result of the storms that hit Pahrump early this week. (Nye County Public Works)

One of the consequences of rainstorms in the valley is damage to the roadsides, rights-of-way and residents' driveways, with swiftly moving run-off along the road dislodging chunks of gravel, rock and asphalt alike. (Nye County Public Works)

Flood waters from the rains that moved through the area over the course of Nov. 17 and 18 are continuing to recede, with standing water still present on and along many local roadways, such as on Blagg Road north of Irene Street. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Crews with Nye County Public Works have closed Ambush Street near the center of town until further notice as they work to address the damage caused by the recent rainstorms. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Bright orange signs notifying drivers of water on local roadways are still in place throughout town as the flooding from the early-week storms slowly drains off. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The start of this week was a very wet one for Pahrump, where more than two inches of rain deluged the town over the course of two days, prompting flash flood alerts and resulting in washed out streets, miniatures rivers tracking through yards and along roadsides, damaged driveways and hazardous driving conditions all across the valley.

According to information from the National Weather Service, the initial downpour on Monday, Nov. 17 brought about 0.91 inches of rain. By the early morning hours of Nov. 18, the storms intensified and in just six hours, between approximately 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, another inch and a quarter of rain fell on the valley.

Accumulated precipitation in the Pahrump area over the course of Nov. 17 through about noon on Thursday, Nov. 20 came to 2.23 inches, National Weather Service data states, with more wet weather in the forecast throughout Thursday night and into this morning.

Of course, with the stormy weather comes an increased workload for Nye County Public Works, whose road crews must tackle much of the mud, muck and damage left behind.

“Road crews are actively repairing driveways and removing debris from the roads to restore safe travel throughout the area,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly announced on Wednesday, adding, “While there are no current weather alerts in Nye County, rain is forecast to return to Pahrump on Thursday before clearing out for the weekend. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as recovery efforts continue.”

Nye County social media posts reported driveways had been washed out on Winery Road, Acoma Avenue, Mallard Avenue, Glencove Avenue and Cosmic Place. Adding to the watery burden in the area of Homestead Road and Hacienda Avenue, a water main break occurred the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 19 as well, which caused a traffic lane reduction while utility company workers addressed the situation.

As of the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 19, several previously closed roads were reported as reopened to traffic. These included Roadrunner Road from Highway 160 to Linda Street; Hafen Ranch Road south of Hafen Elementary School at Kellogg Road; and North Linda Street at Kitty Street, between Harris Farm Road and W. Leslie Street.

However, Ambush Street near the center of town is still not usable.

“Public works reports this morning that Ambush Street east of Dandelion Street, near 1950 Ambush, remains closed until further notice due to unsafe conditions,” Knightly explained.

Residents can submit road maintenance requests online at NyeCountyNV.gov/forms.aspx?fid=67

“Please note: once submitted, requests are evaluated, prioritized and addressed as soon as possible by our team,” the county notes. “If you require additional information or have questions, please contact our office at 775-751-6262.”

