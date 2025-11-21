Two-plus inches of rain dumped on Pahrump – PHOTOS
Monday and Tuesday’s storms caused flooding and damage throughout the valley.
The start of this week was a very wet one for Pahrump, where more than two inches of rain deluged the town over the course of two days, prompting flash flood alerts and resulting in washed out streets, miniatures rivers tracking through yards and along roadsides, damaged driveways and hazardous driving conditions all across the valley.
According to information from the National Weather Service, the initial downpour on Monday, Nov. 17 brought about 0.91 inches of rain. By the early morning hours of Nov. 18, the storms intensified and in just six hours, between approximately 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, another inch and a quarter of rain fell on the valley.
Accumulated precipitation in the Pahrump area over the course of Nov. 17 through about noon on Thursday, Nov. 20 came to 2.23 inches, National Weather Service data states, with more wet weather in the forecast throughout Thursday night and into this morning.
Of course, with the stormy weather comes an increased workload for Nye County Public Works, whose road crews must tackle much of the mud, muck and damage left behind.
“Road crews are actively repairing driveways and removing debris from the roads to restore safe travel throughout the area,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly announced on Wednesday, adding, “While there are no current weather alerts in Nye County, rain is forecast to return to Pahrump on Thursday before clearing out for the weekend. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as recovery efforts continue.”
Nye County social media posts reported driveways had been washed out on Winery Road, Acoma Avenue, Mallard Avenue, Glencove Avenue and Cosmic Place. Adding to the watery burden in the area of Homestead Road and Hacienda Avenue, a water main break occurred the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 19 as well, which caused a traffic lane reduction while utility company workers addressed the situation.
As of the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 19, several previously closed roads were reported as reopened to traffic. These included Roadrunner Road from Highway 160 to Linda Street; Hafen Ranch Road south of Hafen Elementary School at Kellogg Road; and North Linda Street at Kitty Street, between Harris Farm Road and W. Leslie Street.
However, Ambush Street near the center of town is still not usable.
“Public works reports this morning that Ambush Street east of Dandelion Street, near 1950 Ambush, remains closed until further notice due to unsafe conditions,” Knightly explained.
Residents can submit road maintenance requests online at NyeCountyNV.gov/forms.aspx?fid=67
“Please note: once submitted, requests are evaluated, prioritized and addressed as soon as possible by our team,” the county notes. “If you require additional information or have questions, please contact our office at 775-751-6262.”
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com