News

Two shot, transported to UMC Trauma

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 11, 2021 - 6:30 pm
 
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal A Mercy Air helicopter lifts off on its way to a rollover crash in Rachel, Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Members of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services saw a very busy start to February as crews responded to a series of incidents beginning last week.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 500 block of White Street for a structure fire just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

“While responding, crews were notified that the sheriff’s department had arrived on location and confirmed a working fire with smoke showing,” Lewis said. “Crews arrived on location and found a moderate smoke condition emanating from a motorhome used as a fixed structure. There were multiple other structures on the same property, as well as an overabundance of personal property including trailers and vehicles in close proximity to the involved structure.”

Lewis went on to say that crews commenced an offensive interior attack and completed primary and secondary searches.

“They found that the sole resident was outside of the structure and accounted for,” he said. “There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s thought to be accidental in nature.”

Electrical appliance fire

Later that day fire crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Big Horn Street for a reported kitchen fire just after 6 a.m. “Crews arrived to find the fire contained to the area of the stove and oven,” according to Lewis. “Crews quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the structure. The cause of the fire was traced to an electrical origin, and an appliance was removed from the residence without issue. There were no injuries.”

Motorcycle crash

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, fire crews were dispatched to Highway 160 at Calvada Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash with reported injuries.

“Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist on the ground, in close proximity to the bike,” Lewis said. “The operator sustained injuries that were consistent with transport to the local hospital. The scene was further investigated by NHP, with assistance from the fire department.”

Two people shot

On Thursday, Feb. 4, fire crews and Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Quartzsite Avenue for reports of two individuals who sustained gunshot wounds.

“Crews arrived on location and found the incident as described,” Lewis said. “Two persons received gunshot wounds to their extremities. Those patients were transported to the Mercy Air Base, where Mercy Air 21 and 24 transported those patients to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.”

Suspicious fire

On Saturday, Feb. 6, fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of West Basin Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find an accessory outbuilding with moderate smoke showing,” Lewis said. “Crews found an unauthorized burn within the structure which extended, however, the fire was quickly controlled without incident. Two people who were thought to be suspects, were observed running away from the incident and were eventually taken into the care and custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.”

Rollover crash

On Monday, Feb. 8, fire crews were dispatched to a mutual-aid assignment along Highway 160 at mile marker 44, regarding a rollover crash with several rotations just before 6 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as described with the vehicle well off the roadway,” Lewis noted. “The scene size-up revealed the patient had self-extricated. Medical attention was provided, and that patient was transported to the local hospital.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

