Two transported after two-vehicle crash in Pahrump area

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump firefighters extinguished what began as a 6:15 p.m., structure fire on Sunday evening April 8. Fire crews arrived to find a fully-involved travel trailer at the rear of the North Blagg Road property. No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is suspicious, Chief Scott Lewis said.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews perform a door-pop to free a passenger involved in a two-vehicle crash at Highway's 160 and 372 last Wednesday afternoon. Two people were eventually transported to Desert View Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A T-bone type crash blocked off the southbound lanes of Highway 160 as fire crews rendered aid to at least two occupants last Wednesday afternoon. One person who was physically entrapped inside a vehicle, was eventually freed shortly after the arrival of fire crews.

Local emergency crews responded to numerous motor vehicle crashes throughout last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said at least two patients were transported to Desert View Hospital after a 12 p.m., two-vehicle collision last Wednesday at Highways 160 and 372.

“Upon arrival, crews commenced and completed a scene size-up and found that at least one person was physically entrapped inside one of the two vehicles,” he said. “It was a T-bone type collision, where crews went into service with extrication, and completing a passenger-door removal. that patient, as well as one other, was transported to the local hospital.”

Bloodied man transported

Several hours later that same day, first responders were dispatched to the 3100 block of Horn Road for a single-vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m.

“Crews upon arrival found that the driver had wandered off from the scene, where he was located at a separate address,” Lewis noted. “He was found to be bloodied and was transported to the local hospital without incident.”

Late morning collision

On Saturday, fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bell Vista Road and Highway 160, at 10:15 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a two-vehicle accident as reported,” he said. “While there was no entrapment, there were two injured patients, but they opted not to be transported to the local hospital.”

Dirt bike rider hits house

The following day at 12:15 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a dirt bike versus house collision on the 4400 block of Glory Vine Lane, in the Mountain Falls community.

“Upon arrival, crews found a juvenile who had sustained injuries when he lost control of a dirt bike, and struck the side of a house,” Lewis said. “The parents of the juvenile transported him to the local hospital.”

Fully involved structure fire

There were a few tense moments during an early evening structure fire on the 1500 block of North Blagg Road on Sunday.

The fire, which spread to adjoining properties, was quickly contained by fire crews not long after their arrival at 6:15 pm.

“Crews arrived to find a fully-involved travel trailer at the rear of the property, which had extended onto at least two neighboring properties, including shade-covered structures,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly controlled the fire with no further extension. That fire is suspect in nature and remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes