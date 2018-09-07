Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic

One person received minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision along southbound Highway 160, near Dandelion Street just before 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Deputies await the arrival of an NHP trooper to investigate the cause of a two vehicle collision along southbound Highway 160 at Dandelion Street late Wednesday morning. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but one lane shut down for approximately an hour.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office auxiliary officer directs traffic as law enforcement crews investigate a two vehicle crash at Highway 160 and Dandelion Street. One person reported minor injuries but refused transport to Desert View Hospital. Both east and westbound lanes of Dandelion Street were closed off to motorists, as crews worked to clear the scene.

The collision between a full-sized Dodge pickup truck and a small silver sedan scattered debris on the roadway, forcing at least one southbound lane to be shut down for the better part of an hour.

Both east and westbound lanes of Dandelion Street were completely shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating which driver caused the collision.

