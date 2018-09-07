Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic

One person received minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision along southbound Highway 160, near Dandelion Street just before 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday.
The collision between a full-sized Dodge pickup truck and a small silver sedan scattered debris on the roadway, forcing at least one southbound lane to be shut down for the better part of an hour.
Both east and westbound lanes of Dandelion Street were completely shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating which driver caused the collision.
