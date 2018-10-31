U.S., Nevada flags fly half-staff in memory of synagogue victims

On Saturday, Oct. 27 the peaceful, worshipful atmosphere inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania synagogue was shattered, transforming into a scene of horror and chaos as another horrific mass shooting was committed in America.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flags at federal and state locations are not the only to be flown at half-staff, with various businesses around Pahrump also lowering their flags in remembrance of those killed in the Pittsburgh shooting.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Old Glory flies at half-staff at a Pahrump Valley gas station.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Both the U.S. Flag and the Nevada state flag are posted at half-staff at all Nye County and Town of Pahrump buildings and grounds, including Ian Deutch Memorial Park, shown in this photo taken Oct. 29.

Waves of grief and sorrow resounded through the country as citizens learned of the gunman who stormed into the Tree of Life congregation to take the lives of 11 people and leave several others wounded.

In memory of those who perished in that tragic shooting, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation directing all flags at federal buildings across the nation be flown at half-staff and they will remain so until sunset tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 31.

“As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated at the Tree of Life Synagogue… I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions…” Trump wrote, adding that the observance of half-staff was to be required at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad.

Joining Trump in a show of solidarity with the people of Pennsylvania, and particularly the family and friends of those who lost their lives, the call to lower flags to half-staff in the Silver State came right on the heels of Trump’s proclamation.

By executive order of Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, flags at the State Capitol, as well as all state public buildings and grounds, are to be raised only to the halfway point, until twilight falls this evening.

In the executive order, Sandoval wrote, “…in the wake of this tragedy, the deepest sympathies of all Nevadans are with the people of Pennsylvania and the families and loves ones of the victims during this time of profound loss… the flags of the United States and the state of Nevada shall be flown at half-staff… as a mark of respect and in remembrance of the victims in Pennsylvania.”

The staff at the Pahrump Valley Times offer their thoughts and condolences to the victims affected by the shooting.

