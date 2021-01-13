64°F
Unemployment claims rise more than 17% in Nevada

Staff Report
January 12, 2021 - 5:20 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,461 for the week ending Jan. 2, up 1,252 claims, or 17.4%, compared to the previous week’s total of 7,209 claims, according to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Since the week ending March 14, the first week Nevada saw claims increase because of the pandemic, there have been 794,227 initial claims filed.

It should be noted that because of the delay in the passage of HB 133, many of the benefit programs enacted during the pandemic expired for a short period of time. This programmatic lapse might have introduced some variability in the data.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, totaled 77,383 claims, a decrease of 991 claims, or 1.3%, from the previous week’s total of 78,374. Decreases in regular continued claims have been recorded in 20 of the past 22 weeks, in part because of claimants exhausting their benefit weeks and moving to other benefit programs.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which originally provided up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 86,101 claims filed in the week, a decline of 9,338 claims from last week’s total of 95,439. The passage of HB 133 updated this provision; starting the week ending Jan. 2, claimants may be eligible for up to an additional 11 weeks of PEUC in certain circumstances.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits. Nevada saw 34,516 claims filed in the week, an increase of 10,543 claims from a week ago. New guidance from the Department of Labor might require DETR to change the sequence of applying and paying out benefits.

The insured unemployment rate for the regular UI program, which is the ratio of regular continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.5%. Including claimants in the benefit extension programs, the rate, more appropriately called the extended insured unemployment rate, was 14.2%, unchanged from last week. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits for self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 1,116 initial claims filed in the week ending Jan. 2, a decline of 3,930 claims, or 77.9%, from last week’s total of 5,046. Since the start of the PUA program, there have been a total of 785,665 PUA initial claims filed.

There were 78,770 PUA continued claims filed in the week ending Jan. 2, a decrease of 5,698 claims, or 6.7%, from the previous week’s revised total of 84,468. This is the ninth consecutive week of declines in PUA continued claims, and the lowest reading for any week since the start of the program.

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is forming what's termed a " ...
Sheriff’s office seeking civilian volunteers for group
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to serve in a new civilian volunteer group termed the “Rapid Response Team.”

Terry Svejda
Pahrump couple arrested on suspicion of child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump couple are facing child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on New Year’s Eve regarding a domestic disturbance.

Getty Images Even those who have a will or estate plan in place might need to be more open abou ...
Survey finds many need to work on estate planning
Staff Report

The global focus on COVID-19 over the past year has caused people to evaluate aspects of financial security that they might previously have put off — most importantly, creating a will and an estate plan. But the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index shows that while some progress has been made in this area, many investors have more work to do.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Eligible PPP expenses now deductible, IRS rules
Staff Report

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Monday issued guidance allowing deductions for the payments of eligible expenses when such payments would result or be expected to result in the forgiveness of a covered loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Trash along the roadways in Nye County is a continual proble ...
Don’t trash Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has traveled in the town of Pahrump or throughout Nye County has likely witnessed the unfortunate fact for themselves: the county’s roadways are littered with trash. From fast food bags and cups to cigarette butts purposely discarded and even entire sacks of household waste that have accidentally flown out of the back of a vehicle, the signs of local littering are easy to spot.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
All but two Nevada counties again flagged for COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

All Nevada counties, with the exceptions of Storey and White Pine, were flagged this week for elevated disease transmission, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services and Dr. Carmen Ponce, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health and Human Services during the state’s daily COVID-19 update for the media on Monday.

Getty Images If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail fo ...
Many will get economic impact payments via card
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately $8 million second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card.

Getty Images
COVID-19 vaccine, care included in exchange plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With only days remaining in open enrollment for 2021 health coverage, Nevada Health Link is reminding Nevadans that all plans include access to COVID-19 related diagnosis and treatment, including COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.