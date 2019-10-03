Unemployment insurance data released

In the week ending Sept. 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 213,000, up 3,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reported in data on unemployment insurance weekly claims. The previous week’s level was revised up by 2000 from 208,000 to 210,000. The four-week moving average was 212,000, down 750 from the previous week’s revised average.

Thinkstock The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending Sept. 7 were in New Jersey (2.1), Puerto Rico (2.0), California (1.7), Connecticut (1.6), Pennsylvania (1.6), Alaska (1.5), Illinois (1.5), the Virgin Islands (1.4), Massachusetts (1.3), Nevada (1.3), and New York (1.3), U.S. Labor Department said.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ending Sept. 14, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week’s unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending Sept. 14 was 1,650,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending Sept. 14 were in California (+3,879), Georgia (+1,563), Florida (+1,530), South Carolina (+1,246), and New York (+1,048), while the largest decreases were in Arkansas (-773), Illinois (-566), Michigan (-415), Wisconsin (-232), and Massachusetts (-227).