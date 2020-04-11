Unemployment website down temporarily on Saturday

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) unemployment insurance website will be down temporarily on Saturday, April 11.

The agency’s ui.nv.gov website will go offline at 1 p.m. to midnight in order to conduct system enhancements and for the agency to take steps to “fast-track” the implementation of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, the state agency stated in a press release.

“During this time, all unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing will not be functional,” the agency stated in its release. “Filers are encouraged to visit the site after midnight on Saturday evening.”