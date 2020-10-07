UNR Extension offers free class on pruning

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Advanced Pruning Concepts” noon-1 p.m. Oct. 14 as part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series. The class will be held at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno and via Zoom.

Wendy Hanson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s advanced pruning concepts class will cover professional tree maintenance in-person and via Zoom.

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Advanced Pruning Concepts” noon-1 p.m. Oct. 14 as part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series. The class will be held at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno and via Zoom.

“The Green Industry Continuing Education Series is a great way to maintain professional certifications conveniently during your lunch hour,” said Chad Morris, Extension Commercial Horticulture Program coordinator. “Next month’s presenter has extensive knowledge of proper pruning practices and will explore the topic during the one-hour session.”

The class, taught by certified arborist Leslie Lyles, will outline pruning concepts and strategies that cover various aspects of professional tree maintenance, ranging from growth forms to specialty pruning practices. The class offers International Society of Arboriculture Continuing Education Units.

Registration for the remote format can be done online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsdu2rrDMtHtWb8kYebPdUF7BHgoo4szzA.

Registration for the in-person format can be done online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScb2ZFMZ0b4i20RUTG2AgpDSnUzDU-AaLAtgQU4BcYFIXjEUg/viewform

Seating is limited to accommodate social distancing measures.

The Green Industry Continuing Education Series provides current, research-based information to green industry professionals. For upcoming classes, visit http://www.growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs/commercial-horticulture/green-industry-training/green-industry-training-continuing-education-series/

For more information on classes or certification, contact Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the class.