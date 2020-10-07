92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

UNR Extension offers free class on pruning

Staff Report
October 7, 2020 - 5:55 am
 

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Advanced Pruning Concepts” noon-1 p.m. Oct. 14 as part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series. The class will be held at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno and via Zoom.

“The Green Industry Continuing Education Series is a great way to maintain professional certifications conveniently during your lunch hour,” said Chad Morris, Extension Commercial Horticulture Program coordinator. “Next month’s presenter has extensive knowledge of proper pruning practices and will explore the topic during the one-hour session.”

The class, taught by certified arborist Leslie Lyles, will outline pruning concepts and strategies that cover various aspects of professional tree maintenance, ranging from growth forms to specialty pruning practices. The class offers International Society of Arboriculture Continuing Education Units.

Registration for the remote format can be done online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsdu2rrDMtHtWb8kYebPdUF7BHgoo4szzA.

Registration for the in-person format can be done online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScb2ZFMZ0b4i20RUTG2AgpDSnUzDU-AaLAtgQU4BcYFIXjEUg/viewform

Seating is limited to accommodate social distancing measures.

The Green Industry Continuing Education Series provides current, research-based information to green industry professionals. For upcoming classes, visit http://www.growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs/commercial-horticulture/green-industry-training/green-industry-training-continuing-education-series/

For more information on classes or certification, contact Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the class.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An event at the Pahrump Valley Winery on Sept. 24, 2020, featured President Donald Trump's son ...
Pahrump Valley Winery fined $8,501 by OSHA
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery was fined by the state of Nevada for its recent hosting of a “Make America Great Again” event that featured Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, which drew dozens to the outdoor affair.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos
Help for small businesses focus of Extension programs
Staff Report

Approaching the year’s final quarter, many small businesses across the state are still in need of COVID-19 relief funds, and each month there are new grant opportunities. University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week to assist small-business owners, with Wednesday’s town hall providing information on nine different small-business grant and loan programs. Participants will learn about what assistance the programs provide, the program deadlines, who qualifies, and how to apply.

Getty Images The showing of vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person sho ...
Return of open houses supported by state organization
Staff Report

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club member Janet Ufheil, at left, is joined ...
Local elementary school gifted with educational materials
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Faculty members at Mt. Charleston Pre-K Elementary School are cheering members of the Pahrump Rotary Club for a recent donation of educational materials.

Getty Images Minimal-contact sports include baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag footb ...
Sisolak loosens restrictions on youth, recreational sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he will be issuing an Emergency Directive lifting restrictions on youth and adult sports and adjusting the COVID-19 statewide guidance on sports.

Jeremy Nuckles
Two sentenced to prison in murder of fellow inmate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The sentences for two Las Vegas residents who pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of a fellow inmate at High Desert State Prison were announced Friday by Attorney General Aaron Ford.