62°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

UNR forum to examine state’s business outlook

Staff Report
January 20, 2021 - 8:47 am
 
Getty Images Vision 2021 is a statewide event with a statewide focus. This year’s primary ke ...
Getty Images Vision 2021 is a statewide event with a statewide focus. This year’s primary keynote presentation will feature a set of representatives from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, will host Vision 2021: The Nevada Economic Forecast on Friday, Jan. 22 as part of the college’s continued efforts to support the growth of the state’s economy.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Nevada’s economy in a number of unprecedented and difficult-to-predict ways,” said Frederick Steinmann, assistant professor in the college’s economics department and conference organizer. “Vision 2021 is an attempt to understand how the pandemic has impacted the state’s economy and how the state’s economy will continue to be affected.”

Policy makers at the state and local level, government administrators and business and industry leaders are welcome and encouraged to attend as the information presented during this year’s event will help in preparing for the year to come.

Vision 2021 is a statewide event with a statewide focus. This year’s primary keynote presentation will feature a set of representatives from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, including Nancy Gilbert, senior program analyst with EDA’s Economic Development Integration; Carleen Herring, Idaho and Rural Nevada EDA representative; Doug Lynott, director of EDA’s Economic Development Integration; and Frances Sakaguchi, EDA Regional Economic Development Integrator.

All four speakers will examine the current state of the larger western and intermountain western United States economy and the Economic Development Administration’s priorities for this region for the coming year.

The next two keynote presentations will feature Nevada State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, who will present a budgetary and fiscal outlook for the state for the coming biennium, and two members of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development: Patricia Herzog, director of rural economic development, and Tatjana Vukovic, director of business development. They will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the state’s overall economy since March 2020 and will discuss how the ongoing pandemic will continue to affect its economy, economic development and recovery efforts in 2021.

The remaining sessions will be dedicated to discussing the immediate future of several key industry sectors vital to the state’s overall economic prosperity, including housing, agriculture, health care, mining and tourism. This year’s economic forecast event will feature individual presentations from Brian Bonnenfant, program manager with the College of Business’s Center for Regional Studies; Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture; Alan Olive, CEO of Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center; Michael Visher, administrator with the Nevada Division of Minerals; and Brenda Scolari, director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

“Nevada’s unique economic profile has left the state particularly susceptible to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Steinmann said. “Nevada’s economy is highly integrated with global and national economic changes. Within the state, and despite considerable efforts to diversify the state’s economic base, changes in a few key industry sectors, such as housing, agriculture, mining, health care and tourism, can have widespread impacts on the overall economic fortunes of local governments, private sector firms and individuals.”

Registration for Vision 2021 is $25 and can be done online. Attendees are asked to register by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Because of current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on large meetings, Vision 2021 will be held online via Zoom. Upon registration, registered participants will be sent a website link for the event.

Questions should be directed to Frederick Steinmann, assistant research professor, at fred@unr.edu or 775-784-1655.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Supporters of President Donald Trump argue with supporters ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Tell the truth, and shame the devil
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election are not harmless, and will cause more mayhem if people around the nation fail to accept the truth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hard Luck Castle is a fortified four-story, 22-room, 8,000- ...
Modern castle in Esmeralda County has a buyer
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Hard Luck Mine Castle in Esmeralda County has entered into escrow, Brian Krueger, a senior vice president with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty and the agent selling the property, said.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
IRS schedules opening of tax season for Feb. 12
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service announced that the nation’s tax season will start on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.

Thinkstock Under this change, these individuals can claim an “above-the-line” deduction of ...
1099 forms due for businesses on Feb. 1
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service reminded businesses and other payors that a revised 1099-MISC and a new 1099-NEC must be furnished by Feb. 1, 2021.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Reads is a program of Nevada Humanities and is made ...
Nevada Humanities announces two memoirs
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities has announced it has selected two memoirs — “Miracle Country: A Memoir” by Kendra Atleework and “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil — for its statewide 2021 Nevada Reads program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, Jan. 18, this photo shows the site at wh ...
Circle K construction continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, progress is being made and development undertaken, with one example of the continual drive to push forward despite enormous challenges to be seen right here in Pahrump.