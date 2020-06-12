72°F
News

UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 11, 2020 - 5:56 pm
 

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

“The aftershocks could continue for years, a decade,” said Ken Smith, seismic network manager and associate director of the Nevada Seismological Lab in the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Science. “The large 1954 earthquakes in December of that year were preceded by a series of large magnitude earthquakes and aftershock sequences that began in July. So this may be an indication that this is not over.

“Fortunately, today we have real-time data to observe the progress of activity that may suggest another larger event. Keep in mind, though, each one of these energetic aftershock sequences following large Nevada earthquakes evolve in their own unique ways.”

The U.S. Geological Service, which is partnering with the Nevada Seismological Lab to monitor the earthquake sequence, estimated that for the week that ended June 6 there was a 99% chance of a magnitude-3 or higher earthquake with as many as 22-49 such events and a 1% chance of a magnitude-7 or larger earthquake.

Within minutes of the 4:03 a.m. Monte Cristo earthquake on May 15, the lab began verifying the automatic notification of the largest quake in Nevada in 65 years and worked with the USGS to get the data out to the public. It also set in motion a flurry of activity to get members of the lab to the event site to place additional seismometers to better monitor the activity.

Eight temporary telemetered seismographs and a local microwave telemetry system were installed, beginning on the first day, that bring the data directly back to the university on the seismology lab’s statewide microwave network. Other partnering agencies, including USGS and Mission Support and Test Services from the Nevada National Security Site, installed additional instrumentation.

“Adding additional instrumentation is very important,” Smith said. “We try to get the optimum coverage to achieve the best event locations. The aftershock zone is about 12 miles long and the instruments are now located within the aftershock zone, and outside of it, to get the best coverage.”

So far in this sequence there have been 284 magnitude-3 or higher earthquakes, which are strong enough to be felt, and four magnitude-5 or higher earthquakes, which are large enough to do damage and the rate of aftershocks is higher and slowing down less than average for aftershocks in similar regions around the world.

The Nevada Geodetic Laboratory, a unit in the university’s Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, continues to actively measure ongoing crustal deformation in the area. They use Global Positioning System satellites and ground stations to study tectonic movement. Owing to work they had done weeks earlier, they had sensors on the ground and recording data in the area when the event happened. So far they have seen permanent movement of the ground more than 120 miles from the epicenter.

The lab is deploying additional GPS stations at 30 locations around the epicenter and aftershock sequence of the earthquake. All of these stations will be visited multiple times in the coming months to download continuous observations.

Nevada is the third most seismically active state in the country behind Alaska and California. The Walker Lane is a seismically active zone that is 60 miles wide and straddles the Nevada and California border. The Walker Lane starts in the Mojave Desert in southern California and extends to the east of the Sierra Nevada, north through western Nevada in the Reno area, and then into northeast California.

“We can expect earthquakes in Nevada,” said Jim Faulds, director of the Nevada Mines and Geology in the College of Science. “They’ve happened for millions of years in the Walker Lane.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 Primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elev ...
Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions
Staff Writer

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

Getty Images Nevada was awarded $654,640 for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program ...
FEMA grant will support COVID-19 crisis counseling
Staff Report

Nevada will be deploying 35 crisis counselors statewide to support those coping with the effects of COVID-19 through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Army Air Field is on the list of Nevada's 11 ...
Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
Staff Report

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ...
Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship
Staff Report

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.