70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

UNR moves summer orientations online

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2020 - 8:23 pm
 

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Nevada, Reno, citing the safety and health of students, faculty, staff and guests, decided to hold all new student summer orientation sessions online.

“While we will miss seeing you in person for orientation, we are already hard at work preparing a high-quality online program for you to experience remotely,” Mary Calhoon, assistant dean for new student initiatives, said in a letter sent April 29 to new students. “Through online orientation, you will meet other new students, connect with student orientation leaders, learn about campus life and receive academic advising for your first semester.”

The family orientation program also will be presented online. Guests can register at no cost through the student’s orientation registration account. Students who already paid the $85 fee for one or more guests will receive a full refund.

In early April, the Nevada System of Higher Education gave the directive to move all summer classes with start dates in May and June online. Coupled with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Stay at Home order and his plan to gradually open state operations, which was revealed the week of April 20, the university felt a virtual orientation experience was in everyone’s best interest.

“We realize many students and families who attend orientation also must make travel plans,” Calhoon said. “Nonessential travel bans have not yet been lifted in the state of Nevada, which also holds true in many surrounding states.”

According to Calhoon, each orientation session has between 300-400 new students in attendance and up to 200 guests. Given these realities, many would be unlikely to attend an in-person orientation. The new virtual orientation will allow the university to offer all incoming students and their families a comprehensive experience from the safety of their homes. Students who have not yet signed up for orientation are encouraged to do so.

Additional updates will be shared on the orientation website, unr.edu/orientation. For the latest updates on UNR operations and deliveries of service, go to unr.edu/coronavirus

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senadora Catherine Cortez Masto. [Foto Cortesía]
Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Potential navigator/EEF and b ...
Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When brewed together Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena ...
In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The president of Summit Restoration and Everest Construction ...
Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Meat packing called ‘critical infrastructure’
Meat packing called ‘critical infrastructure’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, President Trump declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” and directed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to “take all appropriate action … to ensure that meat and poultry processors continue operations” after several major food production facilities were closed after becoming hot spots for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Adam Tippetts said that out o ...
NCSO academy training underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office plans to have additional deputies patrolling the highways and byways later this year, as the agency began its latest training academy last month.

Getty Images The grant will help provide 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents and ...
Federal grant will boost behavioral health services
Staff Report

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has announced a grant of $1,935,621 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration which will fund psychiatric access to care in Nevada communities.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Effective Monday, May 4, the Nye County Clerk’s Office in ...
Justice, District Court Dept. 1 reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Both the Pahrump Justice Court and the Nye County Fifth Judicial Court have outlined modifications to its day-to-day business operations amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.