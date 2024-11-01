Upcoming Events

Members of the Facebook group Pahrump Car Shows, Etc. are planning a “Rod Run” to TecopaFest 2024 this Saturday.

Members of the Facebook group Pahrump Car Shows, Etc. are planning a “Rod Run” to TecopaFest 2024 this Saturday. They are meeting at Who’s Dunes Lounge on Hwy. 372, with the caravan leaving at 9 a.m. bound for this community event benefiting the SIFPD (Southern Inyo Fire Protection District). The festival features a poker run, live music, drum circle, arts and vendors, activities, food, silent auction, and raffle. For more festival information, contact tecopafest@gmail.com or SIFPD.org/TecopaFest.

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club is conducting a Snake Bite Singles bowling tournament Saturday, November 2 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. Any player who rolls a split in the top half of the frame scores a strike. Scoring a strike in the third, sixth and ninth frames wins a bowler a $15 Smith’s gift card. The tournament starts at 1 p.m., and costs $16 per bowler, with prizes and side pots. Sign up at the bowling counter or call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 to make your reservations. If you frequently experience the frustration of the 7/10 split, this tourney is for you.

Aspiring authors take note: Great Basin College is hosting a writing adventure on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., open to writers of all ages and experience levels. Join fellow writers at “NanoWrimo” to share your goals, meet new friends, and embark on a month of creativity and writing challenges together. Snacks and light music will be provided at the campus.

There will be a dinner and theater show during Old West Weekends Saturday at Great Basin College. Gypzes Hollow will present “An Autumn Dinner Tale.” Attend dressed in gypsy attire and enter the costume competition and dance events. All ages are welcome. Meet indoors at Great Basin College Pahrump Valley Center from 5 to 7 p.m. The $10 suggested donation per person includes dinner; $35 per family of four. A limited number of tickets are available. Email Denise Gholson for tickets: gypzes@gmail.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

■ NanoWrimo Kickoff Party at Great Basin College from 5 to 10 p.m. For more information on NanoWrimo, consult https://nanowrimo.org/ 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Steak night menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Federation of the Blind. Raffle tickets, music of Hot Cocolin, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Haunted House at Petrack Park by the Pahrump Theatre Co. runs from 7 to midnight in the pool house and pool area. Admission fee: $10 adults, $5 children, or $30 per family. 150 N. Hwy. 160. 775-253-2672.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, followed by Rodeo DJ/Karaoke Rick Garza to 5 a.m. No cover, but cash only for beverages. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A Kids’ Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a pumpkin tic-tac-toe game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ TecopaFest 2024 community event benefiting the SIFPD (Southern Inyo Fire Protection District) at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features a poker run, live music, drum circle, arts and vendors, activities, food, silent auction, and raffle. 860 Tecopa Hot Springs Rd. For more festival information, consult SIFPD.org/TecopaFest.

■ Guitarist Jeff Duncan performs a variety of rock at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a Snake Bite tournament at the Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. All money and entry fees must be turned in by 12:15 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Mark Preston performs at Sanders Winery. The show starts at 7 p.m. $25 per person. 3780 E. Kellogg Road. 775-727-1776.

■ Haunted House at Petrack Park by the Pahrump Theatre Co. runs from 7 p.m. to midnight in the pool house and pool area. Admission fee: $10 adults, $5 children, or $30 per family. 150 N. Hwy. 160. 775-253-2672.

■ Friction performs their wickedly entertaining signature rock show at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Stoner Rob and comedic guests at Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. No cover, but cash only for beverages. Rated R, 21+. Karaoke afterward from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, followed by Rodeo DJ/Karaoke Rick Garza to 5 a.m. No cover, but cash only for beverages. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

■ Set clocks back at 2 a.m.

■ Sunday breakfast buffet at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Laurie Cook and The Heat perform pop, country, and rock at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

■ Movie night at the Black Cow Coffee House starts at 7 p.m. Please call 775-419-6592 for movie selection, and to RSVP. Your RSVP is essential; no movie will be shown if response is insufficient.1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

■ Voting at Bob Ruud Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan hosts Music Bingo at Artesian Cellars from 5 to 8 p.m. Bingo cards are $5 each, and prizes will be awarded. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ It’s Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Register now for the 1st Annual Gobble Wobble 5k run/walk on Saturday, November 9th at 8 a.m. at Discovery Park (1500 S. Red Butte St.). Pahrump Valley Competitive Dance is coordinating this event, with a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the largest team. $40 for ages 14 and over, $30 for ages 13 and under. Families of 5 can register for $125. Participants receive a T-shirt and swag bag. Register from the Facebook event listing on the PV Competitive Dance page, or call Jenna at 702-576-3685. Get yourself moving before the holiday feasting!

Hele Mai Productions is bringing another “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival to Pahrump, this time at Petrack Park on November 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food, cultural learning, vendors, and entertainment. Their intent is to bring “aloha, ohana, and the island culture to the desert.” Visit www.helemaiproductions.com to learn more.

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11. While those who died are also remembered, Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime. The Pahrump Veterans Advisory Committee plans a ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a Veterans Day service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at VFW Post #10054, with flag retirement at 12 p.m. Nye County offices will be closed; there will be no classes for Nye County School students.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com