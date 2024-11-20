Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Open mic night at the Black Cow Coffee House from 5 to 8 p.m. Karaoke, poets, spoken word artists, slam word artists, singers, comedians, writers and actors are invited to sign up and take the stage. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRIDAY, NOV. 22 - SUNDAY, NOV. 24

■ The annual Pahrump Social Powwow comes to Petrack Park. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, contests, dancing, Native American crafts, and vendors selling authentic and unique wares. Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to our valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage. Hours are Friday - noon to 5 p.m., Saturday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday - 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Grand Entry at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

FUTURE PLANNING

Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. on November 25 at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Danielle Steele. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force has arranged another scrumptious, free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be held Thursday, November 28th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nye Communities Coalition. To donate or volunteer, contact pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com.

Black Friday Weekend (November 29 and 30) will be a blast at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site. Hours each evening are 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, the Home Depot schedules an extra Kids’ Workshop session from 9 a.m. to noon. Children will be constructing a cocoa ornament on November 30. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. December 7th, the regular schedule of Kids’ Workshops on the first Saturday of each month resumes, when children will be constructing a holiday snow globe.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com