Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School Band room, at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Debbie Johnson at 501-351-7214. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Sign up now for the K9 Bowl-a-Thon at Pahrump Nugget Lanes Sunday, February 2nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser to support Deputy Smith and K9 Zeus. $20 for three games. 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, bowling, and … get this … photos with K9! 775-751-6500.

Paint “Paris in Springtime” on canvas Saturday, February 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25, all supplies and expert instruction provided. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.

Consult your retirement bucket list. I knew it! “Learn to play guitar” is listed right there! Black Cow Coffee House is pleased to announce group guitar lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Classes start Saturday, February 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. This class will cover the fundamentals of guitar playing, including tuning and stringing techniques. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh the Geezer” with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. Do it! 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

