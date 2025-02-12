Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song?

■ WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ THURSDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ FRIDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ SATURDAY

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

I’m not sure who needs to read this, but I have a feeling it might be you. The Pahrump Tractor Supply is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption event on Saturday, February 15 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. “This will be a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” says Mike Ostermiller, manager of the Pahrump Tractor Supply store. The event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets. It will take place at 900 E. NV-372.

The competition will be fierce as students from grades five through 12 take to the McCullough Arena for the Pahrump Jr. High and High School Rodeo, an event that takes place as part of the Nevada State Rodeo Association’s annual circuit. The rodeo will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 and 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, when contestants will vie for supremacy in an array of events ranging from goat tying and team roping to steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing and much more. Entry is free, but donations at the gate will be greatly appreciated. On W. Basin Ave, just west of Hwy. 160.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com