News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

February 12, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song?

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

FRIDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

SATURDAY

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

I’m not sure who needs to read this, but I have a feeling it might be you. The Pahrump Tractor Supply is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption event on Saturday, February 15 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. “This will be a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” says Mike Ostermiller, manager of the Pahrump Tractor Supply store. The event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets. It will take place at 900 E. NV-372.

The competition will be fierce as students from grades five through 12 take to the McCullough Arena for the Pahrump Jr. High and High School Rodeo, an event that takes place as part of the Nevada State Rodeo Association’s annual circuit. The rodeo will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 and 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, when contestants will vie for supremacy in an array of events ranging from goat tying and team roping to steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing and much more. Entry is free, but donations at the gate will be greatly appreciated. On W. Basin Ave, just west of Hwy. 160.

Harmless plastic grenade prompts evacuation in Tonopah
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Suspected explosive device and weapons located inside a vehicle so Las Vegas bomb squad summoned from three hours away.

Man dead, son charged with open murder
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Emergency lifesaving efforts were immediately applied, but man eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Letters to the Editor

The dumbing down of America is happening in real time and the rest of the world is watching and laughing at us.

Nye County landfill parcel fees go up
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With increasing operation costs, county officials say the increase is a necessity.

Learn all about home safety for the blind
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents can attend this free public event from the Federation of the Blind.