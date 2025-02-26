58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

February 26, 2025 - 4:01 am
 

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Who’s up next? You? Excellent!

SUNDAY

Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Shenanigan’s, 8 p.m., 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Wild Side Tavern, 6 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FRIDAY

Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Tickets are going fast for the Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley annual Mardi Gras Gala at Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 1. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, a live auction, dessert dash, a silent auction, Purse-a-palooza (think cute purses with very nice gifts tucked inside!), and 50/50 raffle tickets. Tickets are $75 per person, or $135 per couple. For more information contact Nancy Davis at SIPVPresident@gmail.com or call 702-289-6425.

Let the chili games begin! Chili Cook-off Festival runs March 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Silver State champion chili chefs, carnival, vendors, and all that super fun stuff. More details as they develop.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Trump makes good on border campaign promise
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Border Patrol made 29,000 arrests in January, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. That’s down 38 percent from December.

pvt default image
Letters to the Editor

I was shocked when I read that the BOCC allocated $581K for the design of a community center.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Participants competed in 14 events at the Nevada State High S ...
PHOTOS: Nevada State High School Rodeo
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

Spectators braved the soggy Valentine’s weekend weather to watch 160 fifth-to-12th-grade boys and girls from around the state compete in 14 rodeo events.