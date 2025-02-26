Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Who’s up next? You? Excellent!

SUNDAY

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 7 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Shenanigan’s, 8 p.m., 1330 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 6 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Tickets are going fast for the Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley annual Mardi Gras Gala at Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 1. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, a live auction, dessert dash, a silent auction, Purse-a-palooza (think cute purses with very nice gifts tucked inside!), and 50/50 raffle tickets. Tickets are $75 per person, or $135 per couple. For more information contact Nancy Davis at SIPVPresident@gmail.com or call 702-289-6425.

■ Let the chili games begin! Chili Cook-off Festival runs March 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Silver State champion chili chefs, carnival, vendors, and all that super fun stuff. More details as they develop.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com