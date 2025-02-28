Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Fall Festival in town hands for the next five years

Courtesy Pamela Wilson Romey A Monday Morning Walk at Discovery Loop happens every week at 9:00 a.m. Men, women, kiddos, leashed pets are welcome ... let’s do this!

Courtesy Jen Doyle A Friday evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian is on tap from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Wine Down NV. Reservations are recommended.

Nye County SxS Nye County Side-by-Side is organizing a ride to Wheeler’s Pass on Saturday, March 1st. Expect scenic views, great company, and a solid day of riding.

They think they’re funny, and they’re ready to prove it. The Pahrump Theatre Company Desert Hats Sketch Comedy troupe has their premier performance at Black Cow Coffee house this Friday at 5 p.m. Five dollars gets you in the door, and supports local laughs. “Expect hilarious sketches, quirky characters, and lots of fun. Don’t miss out on the comedy event of the season!” 1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

Hit the trails with the Nye County SxS crew during their March group ride on Saturday. “Join us for a fun group ride as we do a loop starting near Wheeler Pass, heading toward Carpenter Canyon, and make our way back. Expect scenic views, great company, and a solid day of riding!” Meet at Parker’s Kawasaki on Highway 160, and plan to leave at 10 a.m. sharp. This will be a moderate ride, so make sure your machine is capable of handling the terrain. Ensure your vehicle is in good condition, carry necessary supplies, and ride responsibly. These rides are Pure Pahrump!

Yes, there will be donkeys. Attend the fundraiser benefiting “Donkeys of Pahrump” at Death Valley Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They’re raising funds for a horse trailer. Shop inside the store, shop the outdoor craft fair, and sign up for one-on-one visits with a donkey, mini donkey, or mini horse. 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

Musician alert: there is an open jam session at The Hubb on Sunday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring your voice and/or instruments, and let’s hear what you’ve got. The event will be hosted by the band Perception, who will coincidentally be opening up the live music at the Pahrump Chili Festival later in the month.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

■ Tony Silva performs on the keyboards at The Wine Down Nevada from 2 to 4 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Steak menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Singer, musician Jerry Park performs at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird at 5 p.m.

■ Desert Hats sketch comedy at Black Cow Coffee House begins at 5 p.m. $5 admission. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Live music with band No Apologies at Our Place, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover charge, but food and/or beverage purchase required. 1401 S. Hwy. 160.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a tabletop basketball game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Nye County Side-by-Side is organizing a ride to Wheeler’s Pass. Meet before 10 a.m. at Parker’s Kawasaki, 1201 S. Hwy. 160 #99. At about 10 a.m. the group will head out for an exciting loop starting near Wheeler’s Pass, heading toward Carpenter Canyon, and making their way back. Expect scenic views, great company, and a solid day of riding. 1201 Hwy. 160 #99.

■ Fundraiser benefiting “Donkeys of Pahrump” at Death Valley Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop inside the store, shop the outdoor craft fair, and sign up for one-on-one visits with a donkey, mini donkey, or mini horse. 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wire wrap jewelry session at the Pahrump Valley Museum beginning at 10 a.m. $25 provides everything needed including necklace materials, cleaning cloth, and storage bag. RSVP by texting Pam Rothermund at 702-630-2772. If you use reading glasses, please remember to bring them, along with your water. 401 E. Basin.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT. Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley annual Mardi Gras Gala at Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

■ Impromptu show car gathering in the parking lot of Walmart on Saturdays, beginning around 5 p.m. 300 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Cash Sax & Country Mike deliver a soulful blend of blues, jazz, and folk music at Black Cow Coffee House beginning at 5:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Dank Cookie gets their reggae groove on, interspersed with classic covers at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open jam for all interested, hosted by the band Perception at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, MARCH 3

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sun block, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

■ Paint a flower pot at the Paint n’ Sip event, the Wine Down Nevada, beginning at 5:30 p.m.. Tickets are $40 per person, and include one pot, soil, flower seeds, all paint supplies, and one beverage. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, MARCH 4

■ Curbside pick-up 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The 8th Annual Veterans Extravaganza happens Friday, March 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Center. This is a veteran information and benefits outlet with 40+ vendors, free lunch, and raffles. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting an 8- and 9-pin no tap singles tournament on Saturday, March 8 at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Support our Nye County Search & Rescue by attending the donation dinner on March 9th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Spaghetti dinner with sides, and lots of raffle prizes. Contact Southernnyecountysar@gmail.com with any questions, or to donate raffle prizes. 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Only four more weekends to prep your fine ride for the Pahrump Chili Cook-off Car Show on Sunday, March 23. “We have added in more categories and fun for our spectators and competitors! We can’t wait to see what variety of cars show up this time!” Categories include best in show, most miles, low rider, muscle, classic, and new gen. Complete the application at https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/applications and email it per instructions to receive a payment link to complete your registration.

■ Let the chili games begin! Pahrump Chili Cook-off Festival 2025 runs March 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Silver State champion chili chefs, carnival, vendors, and all that super fun stuff converge on the valley for three days. Consult https://pahrumpchilicookoff.com/ for all of the details, and links to carnival tickets and contest applications.

■ The annual 20-hour karaoke marathon at the Hubb begins Saturday March 29 at 5 p.m., through Sunday March 30 at 1 p.m. Pre-register for the Karaoke Endurance Challenge 2025 early and save on the fee. 775-764-1299.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com