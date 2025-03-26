Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

SATURDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

FUTURE PLANNING

Want to grow your own food in Pahrump, but not sure where to start? Attend the gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace on Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. Learn about Pahrump’s soil and how to improve it, what grows best and when, watering techniques, and natural pest control methods. Registration closes Thursday, March 26. Register from the Nyespace Facebook page. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support seeds, started kits, and materials, OR wall paint for the April community mural.

The Shoes & Brews Pitching Series 2025 horseshoe tournament season opener is scheduled at Coyote’s Den on Saturday, March 29th at 11 a.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. Contact Heath Russell at 702-934-8365.

The annual 20-hour karaoke marathon at the Hubb begins Saturday, March 29 at 5 p.m., through Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Pre-register for the Karaoke Endurance Challenge 2025 early and save on the fee. 775-764-1299.

Free Easter Community Picnic at Petrack Parak on Saturday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, snow cones, train ride, Easter egg scramble, photos with the Easter Bunny. Thanks, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, and Pahrump disability Outreach Program!

Nyespace is celebrating ONE YEAR of making, creating, and inspiring! To mark this milestone, they’re inviting the community to help paint a collaborative mural inside the Makerspace on Saturday, April 26. “Whether you’re an experienced artist or just want to leave your mark, this is your chance to be part of something permanent and creative!”

You can expect a guided mural design inspired by our Makerspace Community, with a sincere invitation for all skill levels to contribute. This is a fun way to celebrate and connect with fellow makers. NYESPACE is a volunteer-run makerspace, and they’re looking for donations of paint brushes and rollers, painter’s tape and drop cloths, and wall pain in any color. If you have extra paint or supplies to donate, drop them off at NYECC’s (the coalition) front office where there is a cart for NYESPACE. Call 775-727-9970 to arrange a pickup. Every contribution helps bring this community mural to life.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com