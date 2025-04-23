Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join the Pahrump Peggers for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, APRIL 24

■ Curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to noon at the Pahrump Community Library. Browse returned titles and new releases for check-out with your library card. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyotes Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

The 56th Annual Amargosa Days Festival will be running Friday, April 25 through Saturday, April 26. Wild Horse Band performs both days, and the World’s Shortest Parade happens Saturday at 9 a.m. The car show on Saturday requires no entry form or fee - just show off your ride on the ball field next to the park from 12 to 5:30 p.m. There will be plenty of events including the NCSO K-9 Show, a gun raffle, kids’ games, mechanical bull, bounce house, a mud bog, and a horseshoe tournament.

Gather your donations of brushes, rollers, painter’s tape, drop cloths, and wall paint in any color now to help Nyespace celebrate ONE YEAR of making, creating, and inspiring! To mark this milestone, they’re inviting the community to help paint a collaborative mural inside the Makerspace on Saturday, April 26. “Whether you’re an experienced artist or just want to leave your mark, this is your chance to be part of something permanent and creative!”

You can expect a guided mural design inspired by our Makerspace Community, with a sincere invitation for all skill levels to contribute. This is a fun way to celebrate and connect with fellow makers. NYESPACE is a volunteer-run makerspace, and they’re looking for donations of extra paint or supplies as described above. Please drop them off at NYECC’s (the coalition) front office where there is a cart for NYESPACE. Call 775-727-9970 to arrange a pickup. Every contribution helps bring this community mural to life.

