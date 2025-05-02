Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza is dedicated to the memory of former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

Pahrump Valley Times file The Wild West Extravaganza is coming to Petrack Park and attendees were treated to multiple performances by the Pahrump Gunfighters, which were a main feature of the festival.

The Wild West Extravaganza is returning to Petrack Park Saturday and Sunday, this year in memory of Sharon Wehrly. There will be a pancake breakfast on Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m., and tethered hot air balloon rides from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. Each day promises local live entertainment, demonstrations, vendors, SHOTGUN WEDDINGS, livestock, hay rides, and kids’ games by the Kiwanis Club. Admission is free to this family weekend event. Outdoor entertainment Pahrump-style wraps up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday is the 2025 Kentucky Derby, the world’s “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®.” This year’s Run for the Roses brings together the world’s most promising, and insanely expensive, 3-year-old thoroughbreds to compete for the cherished garland of roses at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. But the Kentucky Derby is about more than just the race; it’s an immersive experience. Sip on refreshing mint juleps, adorn yourself with a stunning hat, and join the chorus of fellow race enthusiasts as they crunch the numbers and consider the odds before placing bets. This is more than a day at the races; it’s a grand celebration of 151 years of tradition, history, and the thrilling spirit of the Kentucky Derby. Coverage begins much earlier in the day, and the main event Post Time is 3:57 p.m.

Watch the action at the Nugget Sports Book or your favorite sports bar. Make an afternoon of it at the annual Kentucky Derby Party thrown by our veterans at VFW Post 10054. Festivities begin there at 2 p.m., and include a Derby hat contest, “Hysterical Horse Races,” and food. Rhinestone’s will even have mint juleps available. Odds are, you’re going to have a good time.

Remember “The Rocky Horror Picture Show?” In this 1975 cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” Whew. Catch the movie at the Black Cow Coffee House at 6 p.m. Friday, and then shuffle over to the Dry Creek Saloon for their Rocky Horror Picture Show After-Party from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Best costume wins $100 cash, and there will be raffle giveaways called by DJ Enrique every hour. You should probably plan to attend Cowboy Church services Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at the Wild West Extravaganza. I’m just sayin’.

FRIDAY, MAY 2

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit Dawg House Rescuers of Pahrump. Live music, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

Rocky Horror Picture Show movie night at Black Cow Coffee House at 6 p.m., with after-party at the Dry Creek Saloon at 8 p.m. It starts at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., then continues at 1330 Fifth St.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 7 p.m. on Fridays.

■ Perception performs Cajun rock, country, blues, and smooth classic rock at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MAY 3

■ Wild West Extravaganza begins 6:30 a.m. at Petrack Park, located at Hwy. 160 and Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Fundraiser benefiting “Donkeys of Pahrump” at Death Valley Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop inside the store, shop the outdoor craft fair, and sign up for one-on-one visits with a donkey, mini donkey, or mini horse. 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a birdy buffet. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Wire wrap jewelry production session at the Pahrump Valley Museum from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All materials and instruction provided for $25 cash or $26 credit. R.S.V.P. with Pam Rothermund at 702-630-2772. 401 E. Basin.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Tony Silva performs on the keyboards at the Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Kentucky Derby Party at VFW Post 10054 begins at 2 p.m. Derby hat contest, “Hysterical Horse Races” and food. 4651 S. Homestead. 775-727-6072.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Class meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Kentucky Derby Party at Rhinestone’s Country Bar beginning at 3 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Nye County SxS monthly ride starts at Circle K on Blagg/Basin. Meet up at 6 p.m.; roll out at 7 p.m.

■ Hot Cocolin will perform Latin, Brazilian, oldies, soft rock, jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Gold Rush – a Tribute to Neil Young at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. The band also performs ‘70s through ‘90’s, classic rock, and a ton of keyboard heavy music like Billy Joel, REO Speedwagon, and Rush. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 to 9:30 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, MAY 4

■ Wild West Extravaganza begins 6:30 a.m. at Petrack Park, located at Hwy. 160 and Basin Ave.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Kelly and the Keepers perform ‘60s and 70’s rock variety at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Star Wars Day at Game Corner. noon to 5 p.m. 1190 Hwy. 372. 775-537-3897.

Star Wars movie marathon all day at Rhinestone’s Country Bar beginning at 12 p.m. No cover; wear your gear. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Sunday Kids Open Mic at Dry Creek Saloon hosted by Tim Warembourg from 1 to 4 p.m. For aspiring young singers, poets, and comedians. 1330 Fifth St. Register your child by calling 775-505-5161.

■ Michael J., who sports a cowboy hat and bolo tie, and plays an acoustic guitar, performs at the Wine Down NV from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Annual Nathan Adelson Hospice “Celebration of Life” Live Butterfly Release happens at 2 p.m. at the Calvada Eye, on Walt Williams Drive. The inspirational service culminates in the release of hundreds of butterflies. Questions? Call 702-796-3141 or visit https://www.nah.org/pahrump-butterfly-release-donation-form .

■ Dean West plays classic country and honky-tonk at The Hubb Bar &Grill beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, MAY 5

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, MAY 6

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each; buy as many as you want. New drawings every Tuesday. This is a game of chance for players to win cash prizes, and provides the funding needed to run a quality junior golf program for PVJG and the golf programs at PV High School and Rosemary Clarke Middle School. 5001 Clubhouse Dr. Call Wilma at 775-209-0070.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Play the first four weeks for free, then decide to join the Pahrump Peggers for a $28 membership fee. Play weekly thereafter for $11 per week. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, MAY 8

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

SUNDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

They’re doing it again! There will be another Pahrump OHV Park special event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. Youth riders are invited to try the youth track for the day. From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion Street, then turn onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end. OHV stickers are required to participate, and will be available for purchase. Consult ohv.nv.gov/faq for sticker prices. Helmets are also required.

Saturday, May 10 from 1-4 p.m., Cocktails and Canvas will guide you in painting moonlight dragonflies and water lilies at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. All supplies and expert guided instruction included. Call, text, or message 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. “Bring your mom!” says Laurie McCaslin. “I know mine will be there!”

