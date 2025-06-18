Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

• Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

• Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N NV-160, within Petrack Park. For more info, Consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

• BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s 100th Birthday gathering, hosted by the Nevada Silver Tappers and MSGY on the grounds of the Calvada Eye at 10 a.m. to noon. Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

The first annual “Bad Ass Classic Car & Craft Show” is scheduled for Saturday, June 21st from 8 am. to 2 p.m. at Death Valley Marketplace. All classic car participants will receive a large coffee mug with a photo of their car. $25 entry fee; winner receives a trophy. Food, vendors, music, crafts. 100% of proceeds will be given to Donkeys of Pahrump Rescue to help pay for food, medication, vet bills, etc. The venue is located at 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

Celebrate our nation’s Independence Day at the annual Pahrump Fourth of July Family Celebration. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Friday, July 4th at the Calvada Eye, and loops back to the park. Plan to bring the family and join your Pahrump community for the free festivities at the Calvada Eye afterward. Enjoy food, fun, and games, all courtesy of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

Community organizer Reva Braun is looking for clowns, jugglers, musicians, and characters for the Fall Festival parade. Qualified volunteers can call her at 845-659-3814. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA.

