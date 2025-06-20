Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

PHOTOS: Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church holds groundbreaking ceremony for new multipurpose parish center

Emcee Joe Opatik works hard to bring two rounds of Trivia Night challenges to minutiae maniacs every other Friday evening at Lakeview Executive Golf Course. The most recent winning team walked out with a $70 cash prize. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

These friendly fact fanatics are waiting for you! $5 per person buys hours of team table talk, solutions, and puzzling. Show up this Friday at 6 p.m. to give Trivia a try. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Wine Down NV manager Jen Chumbley describes Daryll Borges as “a talented vocalist and guitarist. He’s extremely entertaining!” Experience his live music on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. (Photo courtesy Daryll Borges)

The edges of your patriotic painting will be dry well before the fireworks fly. Join artist Colleen Wright this Wednesday June 25 at Rhinestone’s Country Bar for a paint & sip at 6 p.m. $30 includes all supplies, instruction, and one free drink. RSVP at 702-843-3337. (Rhinestones via Facebook)

The 1st Annual “Bad Ass Classic Car & Craft Show” happens this Saturday from 8 am. to 2 p.m. at Death Valley Marketplace. All classic car participants who pony up the $25 entry fee will receive a large coffee mug with a photo of their car. Visitors will judge the car show, and the winner receives a trophy. Spend some time enjoying the food, vendors, music, and crafts. 100% of proceeds will be given to Donkeys of Pahrump Rescue to help pay for food, medication, vet bills, etc. The venue is located at 3280 Bell Vista Ave. Call Patti at 775-419-7820 with any questions.

The Pahrump Community Library “Favorite Author Book Club” is back in action. It meets on the fourth Monday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the library. This month, they’re discussing any work by any author you would like to talk about. Subsequent months will feature a selected popular author.

Seven young ladies will grace the stage at Saddle West Friday at 7 p.m. to compete for the 2025 title of Miss Pahrump. Sponsored by Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, the pageant features the judged elements of Photogenic, Casual Wear, Talent, Formal Wear, and Onstage Interview. Tickets are $15 or $20 each, and can be purchased prior to the pageant by emailing MissPahrumpPageant@gmail.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 20

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, trop rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 7 to 8:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, JUNE 21

■ Pahrump OHV Park special event from 7 to 10 a.m. Helmets required, youth riders only, quads must be 100 cc or smaller. From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion Street, then turn onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end. OHV stickers required to participate, and will be available for purchase. Consult https://ohv.nv.gov/faq for sticker prices.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ 1st Annual “Bad Ass Classic Car & Craft Show” from 8 am. to 2 p.m. at Death Valley Marketplace. Food, vendors, music, crafts. 100% of proceeds will be given to Donkeys of Pahrump Rescue. 3280 Bell Vista Ave. Call Patti at 775-419-7820 with any questions.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, trop rock, alternative, country—all from the ‘60s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bike Night starts at 5:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Daryll Borges performs a variety of genres on guitar at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is “If.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar is also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform rock, blues, and country at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ FX band performs live dance, rock and pop music at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern at 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, JUNE 22

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at noon. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Laurie Cook & The Heat will be turning it up again, playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and country beginning at from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Singer/musician Jerry Park performs from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Hubb. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, JUNE 23

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Bring water, sunblock, hats, etc., and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by any author YOU would like to talk about. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JUNE 24

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, Consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begins at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Patriotic paint & sip at Rhinestone’s Country Bar begins at 6 p.m. $30 includes all supplies, instruction, and one free drink. RSVP to artist Colleen Wright at 702-843-3337. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at the VFW Post 10054 begins at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 26

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, Consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Celebrate our nation’s Independence Day at the annual Pahrump Fourth of July Family Celebration. The parade begins at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, and loops back to the park. Plan to bring the family and join your Pahrump community for the free festivities at the Calvada Eye afterward. Enjoy food, fun, and games, all courtesy of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. Road closes at 8:30 a.m.; parade starts at 9 a.m.; watermelon eating contest at 11 a.m.; water balloon fight (kids only) at 12 p.m. It is not too late to sign up to be in the parade or to have a vendor table. You can still sign up at www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com.

Town of Pahrump’s Fourth of July Freedom Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 4 at 9 p.m. in Petrack Park. Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien Family light up the night with their signature pyrotechnic display, with music accompaniment on KNYE Radio 95.1 FM.

