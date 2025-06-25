Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

2025 fireworks show could be last for Petrack Park

In last year's 4th of July Parade, the American Legion and it auxiliary received an award for Most Original float. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Patriotic paint & sip at Rhinestone’s Country Bar begins at 6 p.m. $30 includes all supplies, instruction, and one free drink. RSVP to artist Colleen Wright at 702-843-3337. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at the VFW Post 10054 begins at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 26

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, Consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Free dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is about telling a story. When you are onstage, you get to be your own self… When acting, you’re someone else.” —Sabrina Carpenter, American singer, songwriter, and actress

SUNDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 3 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7:30 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 5 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY

■ Nevada Treasure – The Venue, 6 p.m., 301 W. Leslie St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Wild Side Tavern, 10 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Celebrate our nation’s Independence Day at the annual Pahrump Fourth of July Family Celebration. The parade begins at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, and loops back to the park. Plan to bring the family and join your Pahrump community for the free festivities at the Calvada Eye afterward. Enjoy food, fun, and games, all courtesy of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. Road closes at 8:30 a.m.; parade starts at 9 a.m.; watermelon eating contest at 11 a.m.; water balloon fight (kids only) at 12 p.m. It is not too late to sign up to be in the parade or to have a vendor table. You can still sign up at www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com.

Town of Pahrump’s Fourth of July Freedom Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 4 at 9 p.m. in Petrack Park. Zambelli Fireworks and the O’Brien Family light up the night with their signature pyrotechnic display, with music accompaniment on KNYE Radio 95.1 FM.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com