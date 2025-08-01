Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs -- this weekend at the Calvada Theater. (Printed with permission of Rhea Chavez)

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs — this weekend at the Calvada Theater, located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Director Rhea Chavez promises, “This is an exciting collaboration with both experienced and novice singers. We have both humor and heart, and a 12-year-old prodigy.” Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m.; Sunday encore starts at 2 p.m. Reserve your seat at pahrumptheatre.org or call 775-469-2072. $15 for veterans and seniors, $20 for adults, and $10 for children.

Award-winning cartoonist Eric Coleman is hosting a free introductory art class on Sunday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. You’ve seen his work published right here in the Pahrump Valley Times. He’ll guide students through an exploration of sketch, ink, color, caricature, comic strips, sculpture, illustration and more. All ages are welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. For more information and to R.S.V.P., contact ericjamescoleman@gmail.com today, or message Black Cow Coffee House on Facebook.

Let the busy new morning routines begin. School is back in session beginning Tuesday in the Nye County School District. Students, we hope your summer vacation was grand, and wish you a most successful new academic year. Teachers and parents, enjoy watching them blossom and grow under your expert guidance. Bus drivers, we wish you safe, uneventful, and pleasant daily rides. Cafeteria culinary maestros, may you be overwhelmed on a daily basis with gratitude from your ravenous customers. Administrators and support staff, may skillful wisdom and uncanny insight be the most important tools in your toolboxes. Have a great year, everyone!

Would you spend one hour of your time to infinitely maximize your productivity, and minimize frustration? The “How to Use Your Smart Phone and Tablet” class might just be your golden ticket. The Pahrump Community Library has scheduled this free session Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. There is no fee, and no pre-registration is required. “Simply show up, and go with the flow.” During this in-person class, you will learn how to navigate through your device; organize home screens, music, photos and apps; import and create contacts; make and receive calls; send and receive text messages. Stop hating your phone, and build the confidence and competence you desire to leverage its power. Your friends and family are going to enjoy your enhanced communication skills! You will be amazed at what you’ll perform in a fraction of the time it’s costing you now.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley. Raffle tickets, live music performed by Lynn Peterson, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Tiffany WhiteCloud performs rock and roll at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs at 7 p.m. at their theater located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Admission fee: $15 Veterans and senior, $20 adults, $10 children. Reserve your seat at pahrumptheatre.org or call 775-469-2072.

■ Flash Back Friday ‘80s and ‘90s dance party and costume contest at Dry Creek Saloon from 7 p.m. to the wee hours. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ‘50s to current at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A kids’ workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a space odyssey game. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country—all from the ‘60s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Nye County S x S nighttime mystery ride– destination: a surprise! Meet up at 5:30 p.m. at Dairy Queen, located within the Pahrump Valley Junction, 20 S. Highway 160, Space 109. Off-road caravan leaves at 6 p.m. “Bring your whips and lights, and let’s light up the night together.” More Info: www.nyecountysxs.com

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform rock, blues, and country at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at The Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs at 7 p.m. at their theater located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Admission fee: $15 Veterans and senior, $20 adults, $10 children. Reserve your seat at pahrumptheatre.org or call 775-469-2072.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular rock and country at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more.3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4, presented by the town of Pahrump and Pahrump Tourism. This Saturday’s film is “A Minecraft Movie.” Bring your family, blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks at dusk. The snack bar may also open and run by a local non-profit organization. Barbecues and fires are not permitted. Movie starts around 8 p.m., weather permitting. 1600 Honeysuckle St.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 p.m. and runs to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Kelly and the Keepers perform ‘60s and 70’s rock variety at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cartoonist Eric Coleman hosts a free introductory art class from noon to 2 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. All ages welcome. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. For more information and to R.S.V.P., contact ericjamescoleman@gmail.com today, or message Black Cow Coffee House on Facebook.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Broadway Memories” – a musical tribute to Broadway’s greatest songs at 2 p.m. at their theater located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Admission fee: $15 Veterans and senior, $20 adults, $10 children. Reserve your seat at pahrumptheatre.org or call 775-469-2072.

■ Scott Young performs mellow popular hits on guitar at The Hubb. Listen to him from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Trivia Night at Rhinestone’s Bar & Grill from 7 to 9 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, AUGUST 4

■ Kids Bowl Free at the Nugget Lanes, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests 17 and under can enjoy one free game per day. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult, shoe rental not included. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 5

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ “Monthly Meet Greet and Eat” with the members of Pahrump 55 + and Older. Meet new friends, catch up with old friend, and have a good meal. Everyone welcome. This month they’re at Tower Pizza at 5 p.m., where Italian favorites range from $10 to $20 per person. 3561 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Karaoke Theme Night party and costume contest at Dry Creek Saloon from 6 p.m. to the wee hours. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Smart phone and tablet class at the Pahrump Community Library from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Bring your electronic device(s). 701 East St. This class is free of charge, with no pre-registration required. 775-727-5930.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, Aug. 9. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

The Woven Mic “lite” is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 10 at the Calvada Theater with performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. Danny Pillman of D.P & The Mission Men wrote, “Come see some true talent from people with passion. The Woven Mic provides (Pahrump) Valley with an outlet for us to come together, and cultivate a truly unique vulnerable experience.” The show consists of multiple ten-minute stage performances. Entry is free, but donations are encouraged to support the Pahrump Theatre Company keep arts alive in our community. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com