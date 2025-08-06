Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Wildfire smoke drifting in and out of the valley

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Smart phone and tablet class at the Pahrump Community Library from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Bring your electronic device(s). 701 East St. This class is free of charge, with no pre-registration required. 775-727-5930.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Think ahead. Dress beyond. The future is what you make it! Imagine and create your perfect “Out of This World” costume for the Fall Festival, and give it a test run in advance at the Who’s Dunes “Futuristic Party – The Year 2525” on Saturday, Aug. 9. Whether you picture chrome jumpsuits, alien elegance, or robot royalty, now’s the time to get imaginative with your costume.

The Woven Mic “lite” is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 10 at the Calvada Theater with performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. Danny Pillman of D.P & The Mission Men wrote, “Come see some true talent from people with passion. The Woven Mic provides (Pahrump) Valley with an outlet for us to come together, and cultivate a truly unique vulnerable experience.” The show consists of multiple ten-minute stage performances. Entry is free, but donations are encouraged to support the Pahrump Theatre Company keep arts alive in our community. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

