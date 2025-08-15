Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada on Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. (Printed with permission of Desert Song Duo)

The kids are back in school, and family routines have settled into the productive routine of learning and earning. There’s still enough mercury in the outdoor thermometer to suggest a refreshing dip in the Pahrump Community Swimming Pool any afternoon of the week. This is our town’s public 6-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool, providing a venue for swimmers of all ages. And gasp! With Labor Day right around the corner, it’s not going to be open forever. The pool hours are as follows: Weekdays: Adult Swim, 12-3 p.m.; Open Swim, 3-5:45 p.m.; Weekends: Adult swim 7-10:45 a.m., Open swim, 12-5:45 p.m. The last day to enjoy the pool is Sunday, Aug. 17, when it will close for the season.

The Pahrump Community pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. Bring your own snorkels and noodles.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Black and White party at Dry Creek Saloon from 7 p.m. to the wee hours. Adorn yourself in your finest all white or all black attire. Music by DJ Enrique. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Perception performs Cajun rock, country, blues, and smooth classic rock at the Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Sewing class at Nyespace from 10 a.m. to noon. This session explores pinning, cutting, and marking. All experience levels welcome. This series has reached its full capacity for 20 participants, but if you’re interested in future sewing series, email nyespace@nyecc.org to be placed on a wait list. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country—all from the ‘60s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Bike Night starts at 5:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Nifty Nickels perform at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern from 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 State Route 160. 702-875-4266.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, AUGUST 18

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, visit pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Basic Beginner Computer class at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 11 a.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. This class is free of charge, with no pre-registration required. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at the VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160, within Petrack Park. For more info, visit pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FUTURE PLANNING

Have a blast this upcoming Labor Day weekend. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, August 29 through Labor Day Monday. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Think you’ve got the best toss in town? Prove it at the Lakeview Golf Course cornhole tournament Saturday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m. Fee is $8 per person, with prizes for the top 3 teams. Register now with Joe by calling 775-209-5818.

Get the troops together to march in the Fall Festival Parade on Saturday, September 27. You can walk, march, dance, ride your bikes or horses, drive your 4-wheelers or motorcycles or trucks. The finest way to experience the parade is aboard an “Out of This World” float. There is still time to enter by August 29th. Please complete the entry form at https://pahrumpnv.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival and submit it with payment to the Kiwanis Club c/o Salvation Army, 240 Dahlia Street. Alternately, mail the completed form to R. Braun at 5770 S. Corrine, Pahrump, NV 89048, with reference on the memo line of the check “Fall Festival Parade”, no later than August 29, at 4:30 p.m. All checks should be made payable to “Town of Pahrump”. The entry fee is only $40. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is at 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com