Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The deadline to enter the “Out of This World” themed Fall Festival Parade is August 29. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at the VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N NV-160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Have a blast this upcoming Labor Day weekend. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, August 29 through Labor Day Monday. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Think you’ve got the best toss in town? Prove it at the Lakeview Golf Course cornhole tournament Saturday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m. Fee is $8 per person, with prizes for the top 3 teams. Register now with Joe by calling 775-209-5818.

Get the troops together to march in the Fall Festival Parade on Saturday, September 27. You can walk, march, dance, ride your bikes or horses, drive your 4-wheelers or motorcycles or trucks. The finest way to experience the parade is aboard an “Out of This World” float. There is still time to enter by August 29th. Please complete the entry form at https://pahrumpnv.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival and submit it with payment to the Kiwanis Club c/o Salvation Army, 240 Dahlia Street. Alternately, mail the completed form to R. Braun at 5770 S. Corrine, Pahrump, NV 89048, with reference on the memo line of the check “Fall Festival Parade”, no later than August 29, at 4:30pm. All checks should be made payable to “Town of Pahrump”. The entry fee is only $40. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is at 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com