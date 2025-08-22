Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Wash and wax those cars, it’s time to Show and Shine

Sewing classes at Nyespace are from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Email nyespace@nyecc.org for more information on Nyespace. (Nyespace)

The upcoming class has reached its full capacity of 20 participants, but if you’re interested in future sewing series, email nyespace@nyecc.org to be placed on a wait list. (Nyespace)

A sewing class at Nyespace explores understanding directions, seam allowances, and finishes. All experience levels welcome. (Nyespace)

Group guitar lessons, trivia, and comedy. Line dance lessons, automotive gatherings, and darts. Truly, Pahrump has it all. Let’s give a shout-out to all of our live Pahrump bands and musicians, keeping the beat going all through Summer 2025.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Darts at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Laurie Cook & The Heat will be turning it up again, playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and country beginning at the Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Dart tournament at 9 a.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Sewing class at Nyespace from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. This session explores understanding directions, seam allowances, and finishes. All experience levels welcome. This series has reached its full capacity for 20 participants, but if you’re interested in future sewing series, email nyespace@nyecc.org to be placed on a wait list. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Jonny Bird brings his lounge/bar/party show to Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. He sings all requests from a catalog of over 3,000 songs spanning classic rock to country, blues to yacht rock, 50’s-90’s pop hits to dinner show crooners. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Friction performs their wickedly entertaining signature rock show at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Singer/musician Jerry Park entertains at The Hubb beginning at 3:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, AUGUST 25

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Ruth Ware. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N NV-160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

■ Darts at the VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Darts at the VFW Post 10054 begin at 7:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

■ Water aerobics class at the Pahrump Community Pool every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The pool is located at 150 N NV-160, within Petrack Park. For more info, consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/178/Community-Swimming-Pool

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” —Carrie Underwood

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Have a blast this upcoming Labor Day weekend. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, August 29 through Labor Day Monday. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local firework stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Think you’ve got the best toss in town? Prove it at the Lakeview Golf Course cornhole tournament Saturday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m. Fee is $8 per person, with prizes for the top 3 teams. Register now with Joe by calling 775-209-5818.

The Nye County SxS monthly ride in September is scheduled for Saturday the 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details to follow at https://www.nyecountysxs.com/

Get the troops together to march in the Fall Festival Parade on Saturday, September 27. You can walk, march, dance, ride your bikes or horses, drive your 4-wheelers or motorcycles or trucks. The finest way to experience the parade is aboard an “Out of This World” float. There is still time to enter by August 29th. Please complete the entry form at https://pahrumpnv.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival and submit it with payment to the Kiwanis Club c/o Salvation Army, 240 Dahlia Street. Alternately, mail the completed form to R Braun at 5770 S Corrine, Pahrump, NV 89048, with reference on the memo line of the check “Fall Festival Parade”, no later than August 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. All checks should be made payable to “Town of Pahrump”. The Entry fee is only $40. The parade happens Saturday, September 27th at 9 a.m. Line-up is at 7 a.m. on South Dandelion Street near NAPA.

