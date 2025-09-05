Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Help better kids’ lives through Bunks Across America

Paint ‘Autumn Winds’ on Saturday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 1-4 p.m. Bring your favorite beverage, and $25 cash or check. All supplies are included. Call, text, message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to sign up. (Photo permission by Laurie McCaslin)

Cory Young performs his Nashville to Florida Keys sound this Saturday at Our Place Coffee Shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He has shared the stage with members of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and collaborated with Mac McAnally. (Photo source: Facebook)

If you’re assuming that nothing much is going to be happening over the next few weeks before the Fall Festival, I’m delighted to inform you that you’re wrong. And I’m guessing you’re delighted, too. C’mon. Everybody likes to be wrong sometimes.

Live music returns to the Pahrump Nugget this fall starting this Friday. Mark Aston is the featured band, with his performances scheduled for the first Friday of every month through December. He is a Las Vegas–based entertainer known for covering Motown classics, Sinatra style crooning, contemporary hits by Bruno Mars and John Legend, plus touches of country, jazz, reggae, and classic rock. He’s headlined major Vegas venues including the Mirage, the M Resort, Westgate, and Fiesta Henderson - and now he’s the featured band at our Pahrump Nugget.

The Nye County SxS monthly ride in September is scheduled for this Saturday, with meet-up time set for 5 p.m. sharp at FD Candy – 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite 14. Roll-out: between 6:30–7 p.m. “Wing-it route style (because spontaniety rocks!)” Learn more at https://www.nyecountysxs.com/

Square Dancing is back. What exactly is Square Dance? It’s an American folk-dance form that involves four couples in a square formation dancing to a specific sequence or series of steps announced or cued by a caller. Guaranteed exercise and smiles. Desert Squares of Pahrump invites the community to a free square dance lesson this Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at $7 per week for adults. Children 9 to 17 are free. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at Great Basin College, 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

If your Wednesday evenings are open, and you love music, you are welcome to join the Pahrump Community Choir. They’re starting rehearsals again, and the first night is this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Pahrump Valley High School music room. Shelley Allen invites you, and adds, “Bring a friend and have fun getting involved in our community and inspiring the next generation!”

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

■ First Friday Happy Hour at Black Cow Coffee House from 3 to 5 p.m. Live music, local artists, and giveaways. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit Ms. Senior Golden Years. Live music with Lynn Peterson, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Tiffany WhiteCloud performs rock and roll at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ See the Mark Aston Show, covering everything from Motown’s greatest hits to Sinatra, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie, as well as contemporary hits from Bruno Mars and John Legend. The Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a crop duster airplane. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Live hot country performed by Cory Young at Our Place Pahrump from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1401 S. Highway 160. 702-742-8621.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 3-6-9 doubles tournament at Pahrump Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $32 for two, with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. 681 S. Hwy. 160. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Paint “Autumn Winds.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet and Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is the 5- 10-15 Restaurant at 100 Stagecoach Road, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The menu lists a wide variety of food all within a $5 $10 $15 price range.

■ The Nye County SxS monthly ride meet-up time set for 5 p.m. sharp at FD Candy – 301 Oxbow Ave, Suite 14. Roll-out: between 6:30–7 p.m. Learn more at https://www.nyecountysxs.com/

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Darts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Desert Squares Square Dance Club invites the community to a free square dance lesson this Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at Great Basin College, 551 E. Calvada Blvd. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday.

View potential winnings at the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association Facebook page. 5001 Clubhouse Drive.

Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• The Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “The Vaudevilles” by Anton Chekhov September 12 through 14, and 19 through 21. These nights of short plays, “gin-soaked antics, and theatrical flair promise to be Pahrump’s finest speakeasy-style show!” Select your favorite evenings and times at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1839689 The Calvada Theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin’s Nevada Silver Tappers and MSGY USO Show has scheduled performances Saturday and Sunday, September 13 and 14 at Saddle West Hotel Casino. For tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. Now. Before they’re gone. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

The Show Off Your Ride 2025 car show starts at 10 a.m. sharp at Lakeview Golf Course, located at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Subtitled “Tires & Tacos” the event features vendors, promotions, and a 50/50 drawing. Register early by calling Joe at 775-209-5818.

Roses Show and Shine car show is back in time for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park on Saturday, September 27. The show opens at 7 a.m., judging runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and awards are presented from 2 to 3 p.m. “All makes and models welcome! Whether you’re flaunting a vintage classic, a sleek modern build, or a wild custom creation, we want to see it shine.” Information can be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/register . I peeked. The registration fee is still $25.

The above are not enough car shows for you? Well, South Valley Baptist Church has you covered. Their 3rd annual Classic Car Show is accepting registrations at their website, www.svbcpahrump.com The show happens October 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for cars and trucks.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com