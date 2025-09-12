Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Dank Cookie gets their reggae groove on, interspersed with classic covers at The Hubb Bar & Grill Saturday night beginning at 8 p.m. (Dank Cookie Facebook page)

Pahrump is packing the week with entertainment and diversions as wide and varied as its horizon.

Timeless comic theater performed with signature Pahrump Theatre Company panache begins this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as they present “The Vaudevilles,” their selection of some of the early comic one-act plays written between the 1880s and 1900s by Anton Chekhov. These nights of short plays, “gin-soaked antics, and theatrical flair promise to be Pahrump’s finest speakeasy-style show!” Select your favorite evenings and times at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1839689 The performances will be repeated September 19 through 21, as well. The Calvada Theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

Help B.J. Hetrick-Irwin’s Nevada Silver Tappers support Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Pahrump’s VFW Food Bank by attending their patriotic MSGY USO Show at Saddle West Hotel Casino. For tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. Performances on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club is holding their monthly meeting and seed swap on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Are you growing? 401 E. Basin Ave.

The “Show Off Your Ride 2025” car show on Saturday starts at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Golf Course, located at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Subtitled “Tires & Tacos” the event features beautiful cars, vendors, promotions, and a 50/50 drawing. Just try not to dribble taco sauce on the vehicles. That wouldn’t go over well, trust me.

For your Tuesday evening diversion, you might want to dress up in Middle-earth garb to compete with other adults at a Lord of the Rings Trivia Night. Test your knowledge of hobbits, elves, and epic quests. 21+ only, and $5 per person. The Tolkien talk and rivalry begins at 6 p.m. at The Wine Down, 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation “The Vaudevilles” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany at $27.50 for adults, $22.25 for seniors and veterans, and $17 for children. The theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

■ Perception performs popular country, blues, and classic rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Open Lab Saturday at Makerspace Workshop any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Arrive interested; leave capable. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ The “Show Off Your Ride 2025” car show roars to life from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakeview Golf Course, located at 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Subtitled “Tires & Tacos” the event also features vendors, promotions, and a 50/50 drawing. Need more information? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Pahrump Valley Garden Club is holding their monthly meeting and seed swap from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum. 401 E. Basin Ave.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Biker Night starts early (2 p.m.) at Rhinestone’s Country Bar. “Unbeatable biker vibes.” 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation of “The Vaudevilles” at the Calvada Theater begins at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany at $27.50 for adults, $22.25 for seniors and veterans, and $17 for children. The theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

■ Pahrump OHV Park special event from 4 to 7 p.m. Youth riders are invited to try the track with small bikes and quads (typically under 125cc). From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion Street, then turn onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end. No-cost riding for youth! Helmets required, plus a Nevada OHV sticker ($20 per year fee). They’ll help if you don’t have a sticker yet, and provide youth with a “One-Time Hall Pass” to ride.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country—all from the ‘60s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Vocalist Daryll Borges performs a variety of genres on guitar at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ B.J. Hetrick-Irwin’s Nevada Silver Tappers patriotic MSGY USO Show at Saddle West Hotel Casino. For tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. Performances on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 7 to 9 p.m. $20 per person. Wild West skits after the horse rides. Food for purchase. Experienced instructors and calm horses. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation of “The Vaudevilles” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany at $27.50 for adults, $22.25 for seniors and veterans, and $17 for children. The theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

■ Dank Cookie gets their reggae groove on, interspersed with classic covers at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Taco Sale at Our Lady of the Valley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Quesadillas and more! 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation of “The Vaudevilles” at the Calvada Theater begins at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany at $27.50 for adults, $22.25 for seniors and veterans, and $17 for children. The theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

■ B.J. Hetrick-Irwin’s Nevada Silver Tappers patriotic MSGY USO Show at Saddle West Hotel Casino. For tickets contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. Performance begins at 3 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Darts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Desert Squares Square Dance Club invites the community to just one more free square dance lesson this Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at Great Basin College – Pahrump Valley Ctr. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914.

■ Lord of the Rings Trivia Night at The Wine Down begins at 6 p.m. Competing for prizes fit for a king of Gondor, you’ll demonstrate your knowledge of hobbits, elves, and epic quests. 21+ only, and $5 per person. Costumes encouraged. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” at 1 p.m. Tickets are $14, geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

^

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

Favorite Author Book Club meets September 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Stuart Woods. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Sign up in person at the Circulation Desk to reserve your spot to create an elegant book pumpkin at the Pahrump Community Library on Friday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. This adult craft class fills up fast. 701 East St.

Roses Show and Shine car show is back in time for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park on Saturday, Sept. 27. The show opens at 7 a.m., judging runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and awards are presented from 2 to 3 p.m. “All makes and models welcome! Whether you’re flaunting a vintage classic, a sleek modern build, or a wild custom creation, we want to see it shine.” Information can be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/register . I peeked. The registration fee is still $25.

South Valley Baptist Church has scheduled their 3rd Annual Classic Car Show. Get registered (for free!) at their website, www.svbcpahrump.com . The show happens October 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for cars and trucks.

Registration for Drifter’s 3rd Annual Bullying Awareness Ride Poker Run begins from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on October 4th at Low Side Cigar Lounge. All vehicles are welcome; $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Lunch will be included with your registration. All proceeds benefit the children of Nye County.

Take a shot at this! Charity Bowling Pin Shoot at the Wheeler Pass Gravel Pit on Saturday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dan Blackstone has created this unique opportunity to blast bowling pins down using bullets instead of bowling balls. All skill levels welcome; family-friendly event. Admission is free, but donations for Gypsies for Jesus will be appreciated. Reach out to Dan at 775-990-9393 to let him know you’re definitely going to give this a shot.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com