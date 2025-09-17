Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” at 1 p.m. Tickets are $14, geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY

• Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

• Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

• Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

Favorite Author Book Club meets Monday, Sept. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Stuart Woods. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Sign up in person at the Circulation Desk to reserve your spot to create an elegant book pumpkin at the Pahrump Community Library on Friday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. This adult craft class fills up fast. 701 East St.

Roses Show and Shine car show is back in time for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park on Saturday, Sept. 27. The show opens at 7 a.m., judging runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and awards are presented from 2 to 3 p.m. “All makes and models welcome! Whether you’re flaunting a vintage classic, a sleek modern build, or a wild custom creation, we want to see it shine.” Information can be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/register . I peeked. The registration fee is still $25.

South Valley Baptist Church has scheduled their 3rd Annual Classic Car Show. Get registered (for free!) at their website, www.svbcpahrump.com . The show happens October 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for cars and trucks.

Registration for Drifter’s 3rd Annual Bullying Awareness Ride Poker Run begins from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on October 4th at Low Side Cigar Lounge. All vehicles are welcome; $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Lunch will be included with your registration. All proceeds benefit the children of Nye County.

Take a shot at this! Charity Bowling Pin Shoot at the Wheeler Pass Gravel Pit on Saturday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dan Blackstone has created this unique opportunity to blast bowling pins down using bullets instead of bowling balls. All skill levels welcome; family-friendly event. Admission is free, but donations for Gypsies for Jesus will be appreciated. Reach out to Dan at 775-990-9393 to let him know you’re definitely going to give this a shot.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com