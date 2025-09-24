Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Sign up in person at the Circulation Desk to reserve your spot to create an elegant book pumpkin at the Pahrump Community Library on Friday, September 26 at 1 p.m. This adult craft class fills up fast. 701 East St.

September 25: Fall Festival, Day 1

September 26: Fall Festival, Day 2

September 27: Fall Festival, Day 3. Parade at 9 a.m., car show starts at 10 a.m.

September 28: Fall Festival, Day 4

South Valley Baptist Church has scheduled their 3rd Annual Classic Car Show. Get registered (for free!) at their website, www.svbcpahrump.com . The show happens October 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for cars and trucks.

Registration for Drifter’s 3rd Annual Bullying Awareness Ride Poker Run begins from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on October 4th at Low Side Cigar Lounge. All vehicles are welcome; $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Lunch will be included with your registration. All proceeds benefit the children of Nye County. Take a shot at this! Charity Bowling Pin Shoot at the Wheeler Pass Gravel Pit on Saturday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dan Blackstone has created this unique opportunity to blast bowling pins down using bullets instead of bowling balls. All skill levels welcome; family-friendly event. Admission is free, but donations for Gypsies for Jesus will be appreciated. Reach out to Dan at 775-990-9393 to let him know you’re definitely going to give this a shot.

Tickets are going fast for the Voices for All Abilities Fall Fundraiser at The Wine Down on October 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. Paint your own cute fall doormat, take part in the Boo Basket Auction, and celebrate the season while raising money for VFAB Halloween Social and Thanksgiving Camp. Tickets are $30 each, but seating is limited to 20 participants. This is a 21+ event, with The Wine Down’s bar and kitchen open to purchase your favorite food and drinks. Get your tickets at https://go.rallyup.com/vfabfallfundraiser/Campaign/Details. Amanda Wright, VFAB event coordinator, says, “Every ticket helps us create inclusive, joyful programs for children of all abilities. Thank you for being part of our village!”

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com