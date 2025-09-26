Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Van Waylon, a family band, will be performing rock and country at The Wild Side Tavern this Friday at 9 p.m. “Folks that like country enjoy our rock; fans of rock enjoy our country,” says Victor Ruiz on the left. Center is his wife Erin Holiman, and to the right is their son, JR Ceseña. (Victor Ruiz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Redheaded Stepchildren perform classic and hard rock, and a little metal from the ‘60s through the 2000s at Mountain Springs Saloon on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. From left to right, Ron Gill, Jen Van Orman, Rob Schulte, Shelley Schulte, and Ken Gillett. (Ken Gillett/Redheaded Stepchildren)

No hibernating allowed. ‘Tis the weekend to see and be seen.

The wildest weekend in Pahrump has descended upon us, and the entire town has been working diligently to make certain it is “Out of This World!” There will be signature rodeo shows, carnival rides, and juried arts and crafts exhibits. Catch live music by Incognito, Still Drunk at Sunrise, Desert Shadows Band, Chamber Door, and Perception bands onstage at Petrack Park. Rose’s Show & Shine car show happens Saturday, and community games and contests, vendor booths, and a variety of food and drink promises to fill our days and nights.

While activities began Thursday evening and will run through Sunday at 5 p.m. (as detailed in Fall Festival Guide 2025 included with your Wednesday PV Times), the Fall Festival Parade on Saturday up Highway 160 is an essential centerpiece. Salute the two oldest military veterans living in Pahrump, Cy Elliser and Emil Janssen, serving Saturday as our Parade Grand Marshals. Follow them to Petrack Park and see if you can keep up!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

■ Arts & Crafts and Food & Horticulture exhibits in the Bob Ruud Community Center at the Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Fall Festival and carnival rides at Petrack Park from noon to close. Rodeo gates open at 6 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Adult Craft Class meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. All supplies will be provided to make an adorable pumpkin from the pages of a book. Sign up in person at the library. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ SNHPS Horseshoe Tournament at Fall Festival begins at 5 p.m. $20 entry fee. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Steak dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Jonny Bird performs his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for everyone. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Van Waylon band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 9 p.m.. “Folks that like country enjoy our rock; and fans of rock enjoy our country.” 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

■ Rodeo Night with Buckshot Country Band at Rhinestones from 9 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

■ Rose’s Show & Shine Car Show at the Fall Festival begins at 7 a.m. through 1 p.m. Awards at 2 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Fall Festival “Out of This World” parade along Highway 160 begins at 9 a.m. Expect road closures beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Hot Dog Eating Contest hosted by Saitta Trudeau to support Pahrump Valley High School Trojan football beginning at 11 a.m. Winning prize includes a big screen TV, and one year of VIP oil changes and car washes. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase by spectators. $10 entry fee for participants. 1541 E. Wahkiakum Ave. 775-727-0102.

■ Arts & Crafts and Food & Horticulture exhibits in the Bob Ruud Community Center at the Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Fall Festival and carnival rides at Petrack Park from 12 noon to close. Rodeo begins at 7:00 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ NSHPA Horseshoe Tournament at Fall Festival begins at 5 p.m. $20 entry fee. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country—all from the ‘60s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Adult comedy show at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. No cover. 1330 E Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Arts & Crafts and Food & Horticulture exhibits in the Bob Ruud Community Center at the Fall Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Silver State Horseshoe Pitching Series doubles tournament at Coyote’s Den begins at 11 a.m. Open to all skill levels. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Redheaded Stepchildren perform classic and hard rock, and a little metal from the ‘60s through the 2000s at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Dry Creek Saloon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Keith Dotson performs live music at the Wine Down Nevada beginning at 2 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Sip & Craft night at the Wine Down Nevada begins at 6:30 p.m. $35 ticket price includes all “Pumpkins & Petals” craft supplies and instruction, plus one beverage. Call to reserve your space. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ It’s Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. No entry fee. Cash bar available. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet, Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Lakeside Casino and RV Park, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 5870 Homestead Road.

■ Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. No fee or registration to participate; simply show up with your device. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds.

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Registration for Drifter’s 3rd Annual Bullying Awareness Ride Poker Run takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Low Side Cigar Lounge. All vehicles are welcome; $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Lunch will be included with your registration. All proceeds benefit the children of Nye County.

Take a shot at this! Charity Bowling Pin Shoot at the Wheeler Pass Gravel Pit on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dan Blackstone has created this unique opportunity to blast bowling pins down using bullets instead of bowling balls. All skill levels welcome; family-friendly event. Admission is free, but donations for Gypsies for Jesus will be appreciated. Reach out to Dan at 775-990-9393 to let him know you’re definitely going to give this a shot.

The Spooktacular Poker Run converges on the Pahrump Valley Oct. 17-18. Off-road enthusiasts of all kinds from all over Nevada and five surrounding states will be in town the entire weekend participating in a parade of lights from Ian Deutch Park to Petrack Park Friday, and an enormous poker run Saturday. All of us in the Pahrump community are welcome to enjoy Trunk or Treat on Friday, and live music, vendors, food trucks, and games both nights. Consult https://www.spookypokerrun.com/ for registration and event details.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com