85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. (Getty Images)
Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Voices for All Abilities is a new nonprofit in the Pahrump Valley dedicated to promoting accept ...
Making every voice and ability count
“We are strong advocates for all kids with disabilities,” Wynn Advocacy founder Stephanie W ...
Special needs organizations host IEP and 504 talk
James "Jim" C. Lusk was a biologist and game warden for the Nevada Dept. of Wildlife from the m ...
Honoring the legacy of Jim Lusk
pvt default image
Gun reported at RCMS, resolved safely
By Faye Buedzinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2025 - 4:04 am
 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet, Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Lakeside Casino and RV Park, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 5870 Homestead Road.

Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. No fee or registration to participate; simply show up with your device. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

Registration for Drifter’s 3rd Annual Bullying Awareness Ride Poker Run takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Low Side Cigar Lounge. All vehicles are welcome; $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Lunch will be included with your registration. All proceeds benefit the children of Nye County.

Take a shot at this! Charity Bowling Pin Shoot at the Wheeler Pass Gravel Pit on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dan Blackstone has created this unique opportunity to blast bowling pins down using bullets instead of bowling balls. All skill levels welcome; family-friendly event. Admission is free, but donations for Gypsies for Jesus will be appreciated. Reach out to Dan at 775-990-9393 to let him know you’re definitely going to give this a shot.

The Spooktacular Poker Run converges on the Pahrump Valley Oct. 17-18. Off-road enthusiasts of all kinds from all over Nevada and five surrounding states will be in town the entire weekend participating in a parade of lights from Ian Deutch Park to Petrack Park Friday, and an enormous poker run Saturday. All of us in the Pahrump community are welcome to enjoy Trunk or Treat on Friday, and live music, vendors, food trucks, and games both nights. Consult https://www.spookypokerrun.com/ for registration and event details.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Voices for All Abilities is a new nonprofit in the Pahrump Valley dedicated to promoting accept ...
Making every voice and ability count
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Voices for All Abilities is providing support and connection for special needs families.

“We are strong advocates for all kids with disabilities,” Wynn Advocacy founder Stephanie W ...
Special needs organizations host IEP and 504 talk
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Wynn Advocacy and Voices For All Abilities hosted an event last Wednesday to talk about IEPs and 504s with the Pahrump community.

James "Jim" C. Lusk was a biologist and game warden for the Nevada Dept. of Wildlife from the m ...
Honoring the legacy of Jim Lusk
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A Silver Peak Range guzzler was constructed in memory of this longtime wildlife biologist.

Susan Davila (Desert View Hospital)
Desert View Hospital is first line of health care
By Susan Davila Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital provides vital, community-centered services while ensuring that no patient falls through the cracks when more specialized care is needed.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
NEVADA VIEWS: National park cuts threaten Nevada’s economy
By Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Butler Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In Nevada, outdoor recreation accounts for 8.1 billion in value added GDP annually, making the state 10th in the nation.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reminding all to be aware of breast cancer symptoms a ...
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
By Mary Esele, APRN Optum Breast Care

Tips to possibly lower the risk of getting breast cancer or finding it early when it may be easier to treat.